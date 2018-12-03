Are we there yet? Another delay for Team Gushue Highway opening

Drivers in St. John's will have to keep waiting for the new section of the Team Gushue Highway to open, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Transportation and Works.

After years of delays, the four-kilometre stretch between Kenmount Road and Topsail Road was supposed to open Monday morning.

But crews were unable to finish painting the lines on the road in the wet weather over the weekend, the department said.

The new stretch of highway cost about $59 million and includes 5 overpasses, 16 ramps, one roundabout and one new road, according to the department. It was originally supposed to be finished by 2014.

The department says there will be an update on the highway opening later in the day Monday.

