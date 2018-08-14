Clam quota a good deal, says MP, but mayor still frustrated

Liberal MP Churence Rogers says the Arctic clam quota reversal will bring stability to Grand Bank for the next few years. (CBC)

Controversy still surrounds the Arctic surf clam quota decision that has been reversed by the federal government.

Initially it was Clearwater SeaFoods Ltd. that had the entire quota for the lucrative industry, but in February 25 per cent of the quota was awarded to the Five Nations Clam Company based out of New Brunswick.

Clearwater plant workers in Grand Bank were left uneasy with the original decision.

However, the decision reversal will now ensure stability for the town according to Liberal MP for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity Churence Rogers.

"I've already had discussions with Clearwater some time ago about this eventuality, and they're prepared to go fish and process the 25 per cent of the clams that would otherwise be left in the water," he said.

"So for economic reasons, for the company, for the peninsula, for the people of Grand Bank, for the fishermen, it makes a whole lot of sense that they go get it."

Clearwater is the only company that has the ability to fish for the clam according to Rogers, and with their processing plant already in place in Grand Bank the company is well prepared to handle the entire quota.

As for why the decision was reversed there hasn't been much said about it just yet.

"For commercial confidentiality reasons, and possible legal implications I was advised not to share a whole lot of information when I only have part (of the) information," Rogers said.

"I'd much prefer that the minister, who has a complete file and the complete information, will answer those questions."

Mayor not happy

Grand Bank mayor Rex Matthews on the other hand is not happy with the way the whole quota controversy played out.

He says he isn't impressed with the reversal and believes that DFO was forced to take the licence back.

"This is not a change of heart, or a policy change, or strategy change on part of the DFO, not in the least," he said.

"That process was flawed from day one. It was wrong from day one. They approved the new licence back in February 2018. I'm thinking that the reason for it is the company they gave the licence to, Five Nations Clam Company, they didn't have the wherewithal to put the licence into action. If they did, there would have been no reversal."

Grand Bank Mayor Rex Matthews says there is no reason to celebrate the quota decision reversal. (CBC)

Matthews says there have been many members of government who have spoken out about the decision from the very beginning.

"It didn't mean a row of beads. It didn't mean one word," he said.

"It's not a great deal when you've got your life on hold for another 18 to 24 months. We haven't won anything ... This town wouldn't be participating in any process that was going to take fish from any other community. It just wouldn't happen."

Matthews is hoping First Nations communities will also protest the fishery by not participating.

"They should not partake in this process that put so much grief and pain on their fellow Canadians, and from another rural community, another fishing community," he said.

"The only way it's going to stop is if the First Nations, the Indigenous people, the leadership of those nations steps up and says 'this process is not right.'"

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador