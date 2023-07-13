It's getting yacht in here: Masts of ship in St. John's harbour tower over Atlantic Place

The Aquijo is the world's largest ketch — a sailing vessel with a mizzenmast that's smaller than the foremast and pushed forward of the rudder. And it's in St. John's harbour.

Harbour watchers in St. John's were treated to a towering sight Thursday, with what is reportedly the world's largest ketch docked off Harbour Drive.

A ketch is a two-masted sailing vessel with a distinctive shape. It's got a mizzenmast (the mast that's farthest from the bow) that's smaller than the foremast (the mast closest to the bow) and stepped farther forward than the rudder — and the Aquijo, built in 2016, is reportedly the world's largest.

It's currently docked beside Atlantic Place in downtown St. John's, and its masts tower over the nine-storey structure.

The Aquijo boasts seven cabins, a Jacuzzi, a steam room and sauna, and a 24-seat dining table under a retractable skylight. If you have about $800,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you can rent it — for a week.

Check out the Aquijo in the video above.

