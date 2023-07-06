RCMP confirms workplace death at a fish farm in St. Alban's

The RCMP is confirming that a man was found deceased in the water on Wednesday afternoon at a fish farming operation near St. Alban's, on Newfoundland's south coast.

The man was an employee of Nova Fish Farms, which is a subsidiary of Nova Scotia-based Ocean Trout Canada.

According to its website, Ocean Trout Canada has the largest portfolio of steelhead trout licenses in North America, and began farming operations in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2021. The company also has operations in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

In a statement, the RCMP said its Bay d'Espoir detachment received a report of a sudden death just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The employee was working on a barge, but was found unresponsive in the water. Efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, the RCMP said.

The RCMP, the office of the chief medical examiner, and Service N.L.'s occupational health and safety division are investigating the death.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador