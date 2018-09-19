Aqua, Whigfield and Prozzak fans make triumphant return to the '90s at Mile One

If you're a 90s kid still living in a 90s world, chances are you made an appearance at the Aqua, Whigfield and Prozzac show at Mile One Stadium.

The highly-anticipated nostalgia tour arrived in St. John's on Wednesday, decades after Aqua became famous for Barbie Girl, Whigfield's song Saturday Night topped charts, and Prozzak welcomed us to the internet age with www dot nevergetoveryou.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/90s?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#90s</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RewindTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RewindTour</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/aquaofficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aquaofficial</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/ProzzakOfficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ProzzakOfficial</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/realWhigfield?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realWhigfield</a> hits the stage tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/MileOne_Centre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MileOne_Centre</a> and I’m SO excited about this little <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HotShow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HotShow</a>... I can’t wait <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AnotherDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AnotherDay</a>... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyOhMy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyOhMy</a>! 🤣 Looking forward to some seat dances <a href="https://twitter.com/allybairdo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@allybairdo</a>! 😍 <a href="https://t.co/JMHsAcsqbI">pic.twitter.com/JMHsAcsqbI</a> —@jjmoxy

For Aqua's René Dif and Søren Rasted, back in Canada after almost 20 years away, it feels like they never left.

"It's been very overwhelming. We haven't been here for 18 years, it's like the same as it was 18 years ago. That's quite crazy," said Rasted.

But one thing has caught the band off guard a little —there's a new demographic of Aqua fans out there in the world.

"It's kinda jumped with this generation. The parents apparently played music for their kids and now when you see kids coming here, it's like they're from 14 and up and it's very overwhelming," said Dif.

"The welcome here in Canada has been way over what we would have expected."



Fans took to social media during the show Wednesday to document how it felt seeing a band from their formative years make it back to stage.

Times have changed, but it's clear it's still a Barbie World.

Buddy from Aqua rocking the <a href="https://twitter.com/stjohnsedge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stjohnsedge</a> jersey! 🏀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rewindtour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rewindtour</a> <a href="https://t.co/n2cNKwvFGN">pic.twitter.com/n2cNKwvFGN</a> —@melissaroyle

Prozzak was deadly.<br>High school dreams come true. 😆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rewindtour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rewindtour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sucks2bu?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sucks2bu</a> <a href="https://t.co/KlR4R5uCYO">pic.twitter.com/KlR4R5uCYO</a> —@dottiemaggie

It’s fine I’m just having a short nap between Prozzak and Aqua. But maybe they are too <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ifeelyouguys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ifeelyouguys</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/weold?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#weold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/itslate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#itslate</a> —@danisd4

With files from Jeremy Eaton

Read more great stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador