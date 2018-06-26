Come on Barbie, let's go party! Rewind Tour will bring '90s dance hits to Mile One

It won't actually be a Saturday night, but fans of '90s dance music will have plenty of reasons to go party when Aqua, Prozzäk and Whigfield hit Mile One Stadium in St. John's for The Rewind Tour on September 19.

Well, this is an intriguing tour announcement this morning for St. John's this September. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/90sthrowback?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#90sthrowback</a><a href="https://twitter.com/MileOne_Centre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MileOne_Centre</a> <a href="https://t.co/JPCliD0waR">pic.twitter.com/JPCliD0waR</a> —@KKellyNF

The Nordic Barbie Girl dance group will headline the event, supported by Canadian animated act Prozzäk and Danish singer Whigfield, with a Much Video Dance rounding out the retro appeal of the event, which is hitting stadiums across the country. (Yes, things from the 1990s are considered retro now.)

Eurodance group Aqua, the most profitable Danish band ever, had a huge international hit in 1997 with Barbie Girl, which mocked the popular doll and led to a lawsuit from Mattel that ended in 2002 with a U.S. appeals court judge ruling "the parties are advised to chill."

Prozzäk, made up of Jay Levine and James Bryan McCollum of the Philosopher Kings, existed as the animated duo Milo and Simon, 200-year-old enemies-turned-besties whose colourful videos and poppy dance songs told tales of love and loss. The singles Sucks to be You and Strange Disease were Canadian hits.

Another Danish act, Whigfield, rounds out the bill. Her dance song Saturday Night was an international hit, and her self-titled debut album peaked at 18 on the Canadian charts.

Much Video Dance parties may be a mystery to a generation that mostly watches music videos on YouTube, but according to the company 20,000 of the events have been held across Canada since 1988, complete with big screens, smoke machines and light effects.

The Rewind Tour will come to Mile One Stadium in St. John's on Wed. Sept. 19, and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thurs. June 28.

