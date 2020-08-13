Skip to Main Content
1 in custody, residents in Appleton neighbourhood can now leave their homes
People living in an area of the central Newfoundland town of Appleton can now leave their homes after being instructed to remain inside, as police and paramedics were responding to an incident.

Residents had been asked to stay away from 2 streets

An ambulance was called to Appleton as RCMP responded to an unspecified incident in the area of River Road and Roland Road. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

One person is in police custody, a couple of hours after a public alert from the RCMP instructed some residents in the community of Appleton to remain in their homes.

Residents can now leave their homes, according to an update provided by police shortly before noon on Thursday. 

Police are still on the scene in the area of River Road and Roland Road in the central Newfoundland community, and people are being asked to stay away from the location. An ambulance was also at the location. 

The RCMP says there is "no immediate threat to public safety and no known injuries."

No other details have been provided by the RCMP.

