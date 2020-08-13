1 in custody, residents in Appleton neighbourhood can now leave their homes

One person is in police custody, a couple of hours after a public alert from the RCMP instructed some residents in the community of Appleton to remain in their homes.

Residents can now leave their homes, according to an update provided by police shortly before noon on Thursday.

Police are still on the scene in the area of River Road and Roland Road in the central Newfoundland community, and people are being asked to stay away from the location. An ambulance was also at the location.

Police were armed earlier this morning in Appleton in response to an incident near River Road. No word yet on what happened. One person has been arrested and police remain on scene, with a smaller presence. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/32esrcPb9B">pic.twitter.com/32esrcPb9B</a> —@GarrettBarry

The RCMP says there is "no immediate threat to public safety and no known injuries."

No other details have been provided by the RCMP.

