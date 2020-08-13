Residents in Appleton neighbourhood urged to stay in homes 

People living in an area of the central Newfoundland town of Appleton were asked Thursday to stay inside their homes, although RCMP did not explain why.

A brief public alert from the RCMP said that officers were responding to an unspecified "incident in the area of River Road and Roland Road."

Police also asked other people to avoid the roads for the time being.

An ambulance was parked in the area.

RCMP had no other immediate details.

