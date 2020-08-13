Skip to Main Content
Residents in Appleton neighbourhood urged to stay in homes 
People living in an area of the central Newfoundland town of Appleton were asked Thursday to stay inside their homes, although RCMP did not explain why. 

Residents asked to stay away from 2 streets

CBC News ·
An ambulance was called to Appleton as RCMP responded to an unspecified incident in the area of River Road and Roland Road. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

A brief public alert from the RCMP said that officers were responding to an unspecified "incident in the area of River Road and Roland Road." 

Police also asked other people to avoid the roads for the time being. 

An ambulance was parked in the area. 

RCMP had no other immediate details. 

