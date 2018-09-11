Skip to Main Content
U.S. ambassador in Appleton for 9/11 service: 'No place I'd rather be'
U.S. ambassador in Appleton for 9/11 service: 'No place I'd rather be'

The town's annual service marking the event is being attended by Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Kelly Craft visits Appleton, N.L., memorial for annual service

CBC News ·
Gander will go down in history for its role on 9/11, says Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, says Gander will go down in history for the part it played in sheltering travellers stranded by the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Craft, attending Appleton, N.L.'s annual 9/11 service at the town's memorial — about 25 kilometres west of Gander — said there's no place she'd rather be on this date than central Newfoundland. She said the lesson learned from the tragedy is that life is short, and there is no time to hate.

Appleton Mayor Garrett Watton said 9/11 forged friendships and strengthened alliances.

Premier Dwight Ball noted the region responded not with fear but with open arms to the travellers whose flights were diverted and grounded following the attacks in New York, Virginia and aboard United Airlines Flight 93.

With files from Garrett Barry

