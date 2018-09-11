U.S. ambassador in Appleton for 9/11 service: 'No place I'd rather be'

Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, says Gander will go down in history for the part it played in sheltering travellers stranded by the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Craft, attending Appleton, N.L.'s annual 9/11 service at the town's memorial — about 25 kilometres west of Gander — said there's no place she'd rather be on this date than central Newfoundland. She said the lesson learned from the tragedy is that life is short, and there is no time to hate.

Appleton Mayor Garrett Watton said 9/11 forged friendships and strengthened alliances.

Here’s a bit of the Fraser Road United Church Handbell Choir practicing for their songs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/M8OtEjSAQY">pic.twitter.com/M8OtEjSAQY</a> —@GarrettBarry

Premier Dwight Ball noted the region responded not with fear but with open arms to the travellers whose flights were diverted and grounded following the attacks in New York, Virginia and aboard United Airlines Flight 93.

With files from Garrett Barry

