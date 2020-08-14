Appleton man faces multiple charges after armed standoff

A man from Appleton faces more than a dozen charges — the bulk of which involve firearms — after an armed standoff with police that saw an area of the central Newfoundland community shut down for hours.

Residents asked to remain in their homes during the confrontation.

Officers with the Gander RCMP arrested the man, 36, just before noon NT Thursday.

Police had first arrived on the scene just before 7:20 that morning after someone reported a man pointing a firearm at a person in the area, said RCMP in a statement Friday.

In the statement, police said they tracked the man to a house in the River Road and Roland Road area of town, where he refused to leave. Police evacuated nearby residents as a precaution and asked others to stay in inside and avoid the area.

Officers in the area were armed and directing traffic away from the neighbourhood.

After his arrest, the man was taken to court in Gander and charged with, among other things, three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of pointing a firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon, careless use of a firearm and two counts of uttering threats.

Police were still at the scene of the standoff Friday afternoon, as their investigation continued.

