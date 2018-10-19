New trial coming for Doug Snelgrove, RNC officer accused of sexual assault

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer acquitted of sexual assault in 2017 will face a new trial for the same charge, after provincial judges granted the Crown's appeal of the case.

A two-to-one decision delivered on Oct. 17 agreed with the Crown's appeal argument that the original trial judge had erred in instructing the jury about the issue of consent, and ordered a new trial into the matter.

In February 2017, a jury found Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty. That verdict triggered protests and the Crown's appeal.

The charge dates back to December 2014, when Snelgrove picked the woman up in St. John's after a night drinking. He drove her home, and the two ended up having sex. The case hinged on whether that woman had consented to sex, or was even in the position to be able to.

Different judges, different opinions

In a lengthy analysis, Justice Gale Welsh found the trial judge failed to instruct the jury on Criminal Code nuances to consent. She wrote that failure "might reasonably have had a material bearing on the acquittal," and ordered a new trial.

Justice Lois Hoegg agreed with Welsh.

In delivering his dissenting opinion, Justice Charles White noted jury acquittals are not overturned lightly. On the issue of consent, he wrote, "The trial judge's instructions on this issue were sufficient. As noted by Crown counsel, parties are entitled to a properly instructed jury, not a perfectly instructed jury."

