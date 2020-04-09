Wave over wave: How water imagery has helped us understand (and predict) disease

Waves from the North Atlantic are commonly seen across Newfoundland and Labrador, like this one at Cape Spear. Waves also help us understand how pandemics operate. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

This column is an instalment in our series Apocalypse Then , in which cultural historian Ainsley Hawthorn examines the issues of COVID-19 through the lens of the past.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we've been hearing from public health officials about waves of disease: which wave we're currently in and how many more we can expect.

Despite the widespread use of the term, though, pandemic "waves" are a 19th-century metaphor with no firm scientific definition.

Wave imagery was first used to understand the behaviour of disease in the middle of the nineteenth century, when British imperial governments began collecting and charting disease data.

Reviewing the incidence of fevers in the Americas in the early 1800s, Robert Lawson, deputy inspector-general of hospitals for the British military, wrote : "There seem to be a series of waves, generated in southern latitudes, which flow to the north or north-westward in succession, leading to an increase of fever at every point over which they pass; and, in some instances, these are so close, that Canada is under the influence of one, the West Indies of the following one, and a third is apparent at the Cape."

He called this pattern the "Pandemic Wave."

As a metaphor, waves had the capacity to capture both the movement of infectious diseases in space – travelling from one place to another like a wave sweeping up over a beach – and their prevalence over time – case counts that rise and fall in a population like waves on the ocean.

In 1899, when a new disease swept across the world, the press used this concept of pandemic waves to explain it. The Grippe or Russian flu, as the illness was known at the time, may, like COVID, have been caused by a novel coronavirus , and it progressed in at least three surges, each about a year apart.

From description to prediction

By the time the 1918 influenza pandemic came along, waves had transitioned from a means of describing a pandemic's behaviour to a method for predicting it.

Health officials not only acknowledged current waves but speculated on the likelihood that the disease would return in future ones.

The 1889 and 1918 pandemics have informed how scientists model pandemic diseases to this day. Those outbreaks, though, with three waves each, never hinted that Canada would find itself, after two years, in its sixth wave of COVID-19.

How common is it, then, to experience so many waves of disease?

The number of waves in a pandemic can vary widely. Some infectious illnesses, like HIV/AIDS, don't spread in a wave pattern at all; other viruses that have the potential to cause waves sometimes expand in one steady swell instead, as influenza did in the pandemic of 1968.

At the far end of the spectrum there are prolonged pandemics that persist through surge after surge.

Although it rarely makes the news in North America, the world has been in a cholera pandemic since 1961 .

A preventable disease, cholera continues to kill hundreds of thousands of people each year, mostly in regions of the global south where there is limited public sanitation and access to medical services. According to the Global Task Force on Cholera Control , "the map of cholera is essentially the same as a map of poverty."

Over the 60-year span of this pandemic, cholera has been reintroduced into Africa at least 11 times , causing local outbreaks – in other words, Africa has experienced no less than 11 waves of cholera.

What is a wave, exactly?

Waves are often regionally specific in this way, making it difficult to agree on one common number of waves worldwide. Even when it comes to COVID, there's no international consensus on how many waves of the disease have swept over the globe.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says our country is in its sixth wave, while India is entering its fourth and South Africa is bracing for a fifth.

Ultimately, despite the term's long history, there's no rigorous scientific definition of a pandemic wave. This makes the number of waves in any pandemic largely a matter of interpretation.

It may seem as though waves should be tied to something biological, like new variants, but in practice the word simply refers to surges in infection rates after periods of low case numbers, which can be caused by a variety of factors.

After all, as David S. Jones, a professor of scientific history at Harvard, put it : "The impact of a pandemic depends on the interaction between the pathogen and the society."

Human behaviour has as much, if not more, impact on the transmission of an illness than mutations in the pathogen itself. Spending more time indoors due to winter weather or socializing with larger groups of people over holidays can lead to new waves of infection because they allow a virus that is still circulating at a low level in the community to re-emerge.

One study showed that less infectious forms of an illness can actually precipitate new waves because we feel less at risk and take fewer measures to protect ourselves.

Because of the cloudiness of the concept, researchers are divided on whether wave theory is a useful way to understand pandemic illness.

Some are attempting to create a consistent definition of pandemic waves to help healthcare practitioners and policymakers communicate more clearly, while others, like Jones and his colleague Stefan Helmreich , a professor of anthropology at MIT, warn that relying on wave imagery can "flatten the complexity of the pandemic."

If the term "wave" continues to be widely used by health officials, that's probably a credit to its practicality rather than its precision. While we ride the current wave of COVID, we should keep in mind that the language of pandemics owes as much to the social experience as the science of disease.