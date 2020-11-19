Antimony mine closes in central Newfoundland, citing COVID-19 struggles

An antimony mine in central Newfoundland has suspended its operations and laid off almost all its employees, saying it's not financially feasible to operate during the continued pandemic.

Management at Beaver Brook Antimony Mine made the "extremely difficult decision" to close up on Tuesday, laying off most people on its payroll, Site Manager Shane Osmond said in a press release.

"The majority of our valued workforce were unfortunately laid off," he said.

The statement said more layoffs would be coming in the next week.

"This is not a decision we take lightly and fully understand the resulting impacts on our workforce and local communities," Osmond said in the statement.

The mine, 43 kilometres outside of Glenwood, reopened in 2019 after years on hiatus thanks to Chinese investors. Upon its reopening, the mine had an expected lifespan of three-and-a-half years and made its first shipment in June 2019.

It had more than 100 people on its payroll when in full swing, but its success was short-lived.

The mine's ability to operate in 2020 was hampered by COVID-19, Osmond said, with production temporarily paused in March as public health restrictions hit the province, and then restarted in July at a limited capacity.

But the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across Canada and the globe, combined with "significant negative impacts the crisis has had on our financial situation" along with increased costs to operate in winter mean the company can no longer operate at this time.

"We have so far taken every reasonable measure to prevent this suspension but were sadly unable to do so," Osmond said.

The closure may not be permanent, as Osmond said the company will continue to "assess the viability of restarting the project" throughout the upcoming winter and spring.

A few people still have their jobs, he said, to keep tabs on the situation and fulfil obligations like environmental responsibilities.

Antimony is a mineral used in the production of batteries, bullets, glass, pottery, and cosmetics.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador