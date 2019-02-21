Doctors using app to combat antibiotic overuse after gov't cuts program

Newfoundland and Labrador has a problem with antibiotics, and while the provincial government has cut one program designed to help, a team with Eastern Health isn't giving up the cause.

"We know we have the highest rate of usage of all provinces in Canada by a large margin," said Dr. Peter Daley, an associate professor of medicine at Memorial University.

"We're at approximately one antibiotic prescription per Newfoundlander per year."

That's problematic for a few reasons, according to Daley.

Dr. Peter Daley, an associate professor of medicine at Memorial University, says N.L. patients' reliance on antibiotics is a problem for several reasons. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

With antibiotic overuse, good bacteria are harmed, bad bacteria can become resistant, and there's unnecessary cost.

His goal, as part of Eastern Health's antimicrobial stewardship committee, is to reduce the amount of antibiotic prescriptions.

New app

One way the team is trying to achieve that is with a new app, Spectrum.

The "decision support tool" helps after a diagnosis is made. The user fills out a checklist of factors that could influence a patient, and then a suggested prescription tailored to provincial guidelines pops up.

"We know that physicians learn to use antibiotics at one point during their training and they tend to use the same pattern of drug usage throughout their career and unfortunately, in some cases, what they learned initially was overkill," said Daley.

A new app, Spectrum, gives prescription suggestions based on provincial guidelines. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"They didn't need to use such broad spectrum, such powerful antibiotics, such long durations. Actually, they could change their practice and use lesser or shorter."

Patients also sometimes also demand antibiotics, according to Daley, and physicians comply.

The app was made available in the province about two weeks ago and now has more than 460 users according to Daley. The app can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices and Daley said doctors, pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, students and the general public are signing on.

Over the next six months, his team will study the "appropriateness" of antibiotic prescriptions. They'll look at dosages doled out and how they've changed in the half-year timeframe in order to determine the app's effectiveness.

The app, which Daley says was developed in part by MUN med students in Calgary, is currently on a free trial in the province. He hopes evidence gathered during the trial will prove to Eastern Health that it should pay for a subscription.

Program cut

In 2015, the province launched an antibiotics adherence program to address antibiotic resistance. Pharmacists were paid to do initial and followup consultations with patients to make sure they were properly using their antibiotics and there weren't any other problems.

The province cut that program in January.

Kara O'Keefe, a pharmacist at Family Drug Mart on Bell Island, says the government shouldn't have dropped its antibiotic program. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"Given that Newfoundland has the highest rates of antibiotic use in the country, it was a mistake to cut out the antibiotic program," said pharmacist Kara O'Keefe.

The program tapped into pharmacists' knowledge base, which is underused, she said.

At the time of the launch, government said the adherence program was the latest initiative to expand the role of pharmacists within the province's health-care system.

It was a mistake to cut out the antibiotic program. - Kara O'Keefe

O'Keefe said government could have reshaped the program to keep pharmacists involved.

"Perhaps they could have been paying pharmacists to make suggestions if a different antibiotic may be more appropriate, or if a different dose may be more appropriate, then that would also encourage safe antibiotic use," she said.

The $1 million that went towards the antibiotic adherence program was redirected to the province's latest initiative, SaferMedsNL, according to Newfoundland and Labrador Pharmacy Board.

SaferMedsNL focuses on de-prescribing one medication a year over the next three years starting with proton pump inhibitors — medications used for heartburn and reflux — then sleeping pills and then opioids.

As with antibiotics, according to the SaferMed website, Newfoundland and Labrador has some of the highest uses of those potentially harmful medications when compared with the rest of Canada.

The Department of Health declined an interview for this story.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador