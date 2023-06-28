Anthony, Johnson Insurance to fold into Belairdirect later this year

Both Anthony Insurance and Johnson Insurance will be merging into Belairdirect later this year. (belairdirect, John Gushue/CBC)

Two Newfoundland and Labrador insurance brands, with over 200 combined years of service in the province, will soon be no more as they merge into a national company.

Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance will rebrand to become part of Belairdirect, a Canadian insurance company headquartered in Toronto.

Johnson first opened its doors in Newfoundland over 130 years ago, while Anthony has operated in Newfoundland and Labrador since 1953.

John Thompson, Belairdirect's deputy senior vice-president, said the move won't soften the impact the two brands have had across the province, and it won't impact services for customers.

"Having the three brands together, three different teams, it kind of made sense to come together under one team nationally with our big presence in Atlantic Canada," Thompson told CBC News Wednesday.

"From a customer perspective, people will have more options with respect to digital capabilities … or to continue to deal with the people they deal with today in a one-on-one relationship."

Thompson said Belairdirect will continue community support initiatives already undertaken by both Anthony and Johnson, like funding the Johnson Geo Centre and the Johnson Insurance Atrium at Memorial University's Signal Hill campus.

John Thompson, deputy senior vice president of Belairdirect, said Wednesday the company will continue community support initiatives undertaken by Anthony and Johnson. (Here and Now/CBC)

"We'll never forget where we came from with the Johnson and Anthony brands," he said. "Those heritage items remain very important to us."

The three companies currently employ about 1,200 people in the province, Thompson said, adding Belairdirect will keep Anthony's and Johnson's presence in St. John's.

When asked what a merger means for local competition for customers, Thompson said it will expand available options in the region.

"There's still a significant amount of choice in the Newfoundland marketplace," he said. "That's really what this decision is rooted in. We want to make sure that we're very high in people's consideration sets."