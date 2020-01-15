Another major winter storm barrelling toward Newfoundland

Environment Canada is asking travellers to make other plans, as strong winds and another major snowfall head to Newfoundland. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Another major winter storm is barrelling toward Newfoundland, bringing a lot of snow and strong winds with it.

The only question now is who gets what.

Environment Canada has eastern Newfoundland and most of central under a special weather statement, anticipating 20 to 40 centimetres of snow generally, with some areas — like Trinity or Conception Bay — looking at a possible 70 centimetres.

People should prepare for some power outages. - Justin Boudreau, meteorologist

The storm is due to arrive overnight Thursday, and ramp up through Friday, likely sticking around through Friday night and even into Saturday in some places.

Meteorologists are still trying to track which way the storm will move, and Justin Boudreau at the weather office in Gander says that will make all the difference in how much snow certain areas get.

"The general track itself hasn't changed all that much, but it moved like 20 kilometres and that means all the snow goes into Trinity Bay instead of Conception Bay," he said.

"So those kind of microchanges now are what's going to make some shifting on the numbers."

The island has already seen a few major snowfalls this season, and the Avalon Peninsula in particular is dealing with more than 100 centimetres since Christmas.

Travellers beware

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is warning travellers to make other plans in advance of the "intense storm."

Wind gusts of 100 to 120 km/h inland, and up to 130 km/h or higher along the coast, will likely make travel difficult. Drivers are warned visibility will likely be reduced to zero in some areas, with possible blizzard conditions.

"It could be pretty windy, so I would think people should prepare for some power outages," said Boudreau.

"And if you have any loose objects lying around the yard — I suspect they're already buried — but if they're not maybe pick them up."

Alright, here's a first stab at the snowfall amounts for our next weather maker. I know 30-60 cm range is a lot, but I'm not confident in where the heaviest snow will be just yet. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/7TKwrsi0Ly">pic.twitter.com/7TKwrsi0Ly</a> —@a_brauweiler

Environment Canada says winds will also create some dangerous coastal conditions, "with possible 80 centimetre storm surges combined with 10 metre waves." The agency also warns f possible flooding and damage to coastal infrastructure.

And though it may be slim, Boudreau said there's still a chance of some rain on parts of the Avalon.

"The stuff from last night still had a little bit of rain in Cape Race, maybe as far north as Bay Bulls or in Metro," he said. "So it wouldn't be a lot of rain .. it looks like maybe just a little splash of it or maybe even just drizzle."

