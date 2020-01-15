Another pedestrian hit by vehicle in St. John's

Another pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in St. John's, bringing the total number of people hit to seven in the last four days.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the woman was hit on New Gower Street, in the downtown area of the city on Tuesday night.

The woman did not go to hospital for treatment, and police said the driver did remain at the scene.

The incident is the latest in a string of vehicle-pedestrian collisions in the St. John's area.

On Monday night,two people were sent to hospital after they were hit on Ropewalk Lane.

Before that, four people were struck by vehicles in three separate incidents on the Northeast Avalon — all within four hours of each other.

One of those — a man hit by a vehicle in the Goulds — was a hit and run, though he was later arrested and charged by police.

On Jan. 4, a man was struck on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's. His injuries were initially thought to be non-life threatening, but he died six days later. Police are looking for dashcam or CCTV video related to the incident.

