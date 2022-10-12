2nd family notified of inappropriate photos taken by staff at Baie Verte long-term care

Reginald Regular was a resident of the long-term care unit at Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre until he died in December 2021. (Submitted by Sheila Reid)

Another family has come forward with a story about an inappropriate photo taken of their loved one in long-term care in Baie Verte, N.L.

Sheila Reid was next of kin for her cousin, 66-year-old Reginald Regular, who was a resident at the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre and who died last December.

She says Central Health notified her in September that it had an inappropriate photo of Regular in its possession, taken by someone on staff, and the health authority wanted Reid's permission to turn it over to the RCMP, which she provided.

"It's horrid. I put this person in there to be cared for," said Reid. "To think that people were doing this that were caring for him, it's utterly degrading and ridiculous."

Reid is the second person to speak to CBC News in recent days about allegations of inappropriate photos taken at the long-term care facility in Baie Verte.

Bernice Barker said her family also received a call from Central Health, informing them of an inappropriate photo taken of her husband, 64-year-old Rick Barker, who has Huntington's disease.

Rick Barker is seen here with his wife and grandson in 2015, before his Huntington's disease had progressed to the point that he required long-term care. (Submitted by Bernice Barker)

Central Health won't give details

The RCMP has confirmed it is investigating the allegations, and in an email Central Health spokesperson Gayle St. Croix said the provincial Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner has also been notified.

But Central Health is refusing to answer questions about how many residents or patients were affected by what St. Croix's email called a "breach of privacy."

She has not responded to questions from CBC about the content of the photos, writing only that Central Health is not aware of a photo that showed any resident's "private areas."

St. Croix also did not respond to questions about how many employees were involved in the incidents under investigation, what action has been taken against them, or whether they still work for Central Health.

"Staff involved will not be providing care to our residents to ensure any risk has been mitigated," read St. Croix's email. "We want to assure you that families of any residents impacted by this situation have been contacted by Central Health."

St. Croix said the health authority won't provide further details for privacy reasons.

Seeking answers

Reid is looking for answers and accountability on behalf of her late cousin.

"I am looking to be his voice. I am looking for people that were in the health-care centre to be fired, to be charged to the full extent of the law. We all have loved ones in there, and I would not want it to happen to anybody else," she said.

Reid is out of the province at the moment, but she said she intends to visit the RCMP on her return to ask to see the photo for herself.

"I need to find out what happened. I need to know. I need to make things right," said Reid.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador