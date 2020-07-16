Anonymous denture donation saves St. John's woman's smile

April Baldwin may not have any teeth at the moment, but she has more than enough reason to smile, after an anonymous donation covered the cost of dentures she badly needed but could barely afford.

The 37-year-old from St. John's has spent the last four to five years in pain from gum disease that continually saw her back in the dentist's chair and racking up bills, despite a lack of dental coverage for most of that time.

"My teeth would start separating and getting loose, very painful. I would get infections in my gums that were super painful, like it would actually take me right out," she said.

"I was always known as somebody with a big bright smile. And I started, you know, not smiling anymore, showing my teeth. If I would be in public and would laugh, I instantly had a reaction to put my hand up to my mouth and cover it. So it really was mentally draining, as much as it was painful."

Balancing her full-time studies with caring for her family, Baldwin said she plowed through with dental visits. But in June, her dentist told her it would have to stop.

"She made multiple visits to our clinic, and she used to repeatedly take medication to get her out of pain, but that would get her out of pain only for a very small period of time. And again, she would be back with pain," said Dr. Rufus Meshack of Summerville Dental Office.

"She had no options other than to get her teeth out."

The one thing that had been holding her back was being able to afford dentures, as she said her family lives paycheque to paycheque.

But with the constant pain, Baldwin agreed to go ahead with the extraction on June 24, and its $1,000 bill — minus some coverage from a small insurance plan— even if it meant life lived with an empty mouth for awhile.

"I didn't even know if I was going to be able to come up with the money to get dentures. I just knew that I didn't want to go through any more pain," she said.

"If that meant not having teeth for a while, then I was OK with doing that."

A tale of two phone calls

A few days after Meshack pulled out all of her teeth, Baldwin got a call from the clinic. Meshack was on the other end, with what she initially thought was simply a post-surgery check in.

"He said, 'April, someone called me this morning and they want to anonymously pay for your dentures.' And instantly, I just started crying. I couldn't believe it. It was crazy," Baldwin said.

The caller was covering about $2,300.

Overwhelmed, and with no way to express her gratitude to the donor personally, Baldwin recorded a video and uploaded it to Facebook. Her habit of covering her mouth doesn't lessen the raw emotions rippling over her, as she chokes out a teary thank-you.

"Whoever you are, thank you so much. I was worried about having to pay for it, and knew that the next few months was going to be really hard, trying to squeeze the money out for it, and someone just paid for them," she said in the video.

"So if you're watching, you'll never know how much it means."

A dental whodunit

During his years of dentistry, Meshack said this mystery donation is a first for him.

"I was pleasantly surprised for April Baldwin. At the same time I was shocked — because, I don't know, not many people would do this. It was a very good gesture, from a kind-hearted soul," he said.

Meshack is closely guarding the donor's desire for anonymity, only revealing a few clues as he said, "God bless him and his family for doing this."

Baldwin's own denture detective work has come up dry, despite asking friends and family.

"My dad just keeps saying, someone wanted to do it anonymously, they wanted to do it out of the goodness of their hearts, they don't want recognition for it," she said.

"But a little piece of me is like, I want to know, so I can do something for them, thank them in person. So I don't know. Will I find out one day? You never know. Somebody could let it slip. But for now I don't have any idea who it could be."

Baldwin will continue to mull over the mystery as her mouth recovers — while she is being fitted for her denture set Friday, a full set of teeth is at least a month away. In the meantime, she'll continue to be kind to others, a personal motto she had before the donation and one the universe has now underscored.

"Even though I'm not somebody who's rich in money and can give, give, give, I always try to do something nice for people. So I'm sure I'll continue to do that," she said.

"In our world now, we need to show kindness as much as we can."

