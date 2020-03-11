Annual leave under review as prison grapples with officer shortage

The Department of Justice says it is reviewing annual leave for correctional officers as Her Majesty's Penitentiary experiences a staffing crunch.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees says it has been in discussions with the department, and is confident casual and temporary employees will be hired so current correctional officers can take their annual leave.

CBC News has learned about a dozen employees have been suspended with pay as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary continues its investigation into the death of inmate Jonathan Henoche. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Neither Justice nor NAPE will confirm or deny any correctional officer suspensions.

On top of that, the correctional facility has employees on sick leave from physical and mental stresses as a result of an often difficult work environment.

"Correctional officers have been notified that the annual leave schedule as posted is being reviewed and some or all of the leave requested may not be granted if operational demands require," said a Justice Department spokesperson in an email March 3.

"Staffing levels are regularly assessed and additional recruitment efforts put in place when required."

Jonathan Henoche died following an altercation at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in November 2019. (Facebook)

NAPE president Jerry Earle said it's imperative that correctional officers get annual leave.

"It's a very difficult work environment in itself. The physical injuries, the mental health injuries, have an affect on the staff there."

NAPE president hopeful for resolution

Earle said interviews should be taking place in the coming weeks for correctional officers, and he's hopeful a resolution will be reached to minimize the impact.

"Most cannot imagine the environment correctional officers work in, especially at HMP with the aging infrastructure," Earle said.

Annual leave for correctional officers is under review as the Department of Justice seeks new employees. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Correctional officers across Canada face higher rates of incidents of physical and mental injury, Earle said.

"Your leave gives you the ability to step away, for mental health, for work-life balance."

The department said 18 new officers were hired at HMP or the St. John's lockup following the 2019 graduation of two correctional officer recruit training program classes.

While Earle hopes for a full resolution, he said he has to wait to see how many people will be hired before he'll know if the staffing requirements will be met.

