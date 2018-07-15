'Come with an open heart': Bay St. George Mi'kmaq Powwow reviving culture

Three days of music, dance and celebration wrap up Sunday afternoon at the annual Bay St. George Mi'kmaq Powwow in Flat Bay, on Newfoundland's west coast.

"People are excited. They just can't wait to come and join in the social celebration and learn some new ceremonies and culture," says Arlene White, powwow chair.

She said they'll see at least 5,000 people over the course of the weekend, with the powwow running from July 13 to 15 this year.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/POWWOW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#POWWOW</a> time in Flat Bay............a few folks around <a href="https://t.co/4kHhBlvpma">pic.twitter.com/4kHhBlvpma</a> —@calwhitejr

The Bay St. George Mi'kmaq Cultural Revival Committee works on planning and fundraising all year, "because we're a volunteer group and we're not funded by any organization or any band," White told CBC Radio's Central Morning on Friday.

Growing every year, White said people attending the powwow can count on open drumming, teachings, a sweat lodge, karaoke and open mic, and sunrise ceremonies to participate in.

Dancing at the Bay St. George powwow in Flat Bay on July 14. (Angel Marie/Facebook)

And she's thrilled that they now have their own sweat lodge keepers, their own people leading those ceremonies.

"Back when we first started we had to bring all them people in. So the culture has grown that much, we've advanced that much and our own people are learning, or relearning their ways," said White.

"It really is a cultural revival."

If you didn't make it to the powwow this weekend, White has some advice for anyone hoping to attend.

"Come with an open heart and an open mind."