Anne Johnston sets women's record at 92nd annual Tely 10

The 92nd annual Tely 10 road race Sunday took runners 10 miles from Paradise to Bannerman Park in St. John's — and put Anne Johnston into the record books.

Johnston broke the all-time women's record by over a minute, crossing the line in 54:24.

Sunday was Johnston's fourth Tely 10 win and is fresh off an impressive Boston Marathon where she was the second fastest Canadian woman.

Nearly 4,000 people signed up to take part in the race according to the Newfoundland and Labrador Athletics Association, and there were two other women right at the front of the pack challenging Johnston.

Jennifer Murrin was the fastest woman in the race in both 2018 and 2017. She finished about 30 seconds behind Johnston on Sunday morning.

Kate Bazeley came in just over a minute later at 56:05. She was the previous record holder and has won the race on four occasions.

On the men's side, last year's champion Colin Fewer captured his 12th Tely win, finishing the race in just 49:49, shaving more than two minutes off his 2018 winning time.

The full results of this year's race will be posted on the NLAA website.

Road closures during race

Drivers should expect a number of road closures Sunday morning while the race is in progress and are asked to use alternate routes where possible.

Parts of McNamara Drive, Topsail Road and Kenmount Road in Paradise, the eastbound lane of Topsail Road through Mount Pearl and a number of streets in the west end and centre city area of St. John's will all be closed between 8 and 11 a.m.

Parking is also restricted along the race route.

A full list of road closures and parking restrictions is also available on the NLAA website.

