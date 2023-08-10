Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NL·New

Police searching for elderly woman and her dog, missing from C.B.S.

Anna Gaulton was last seen on Tuesday in Kelligrews. She's believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Cruz.

Anna Gaulton was last seen on Tuesday. She's believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Cruz

CBC News ·
A drivers license photo of an elderly woman.
Police are searching for 79-year-old Anna Gaulton, who was reported missing from the Kelligrews area of Conception Bay South. She is believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Cruz. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

Police have turned to the public for help in the search for a missing 79-year-old woman who was last seen in Kelligrews on Monday.

Anna Gaulton is around five-foot-four, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing red pyjama pants and a red shirt.

She is believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Cruz, with the licence plate number JAA 583. 

She's also believed to have her dog with her — a small, beige-coloured Havanese named Cuddles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now