Police searching for elderly woman and her dog, missing from C.B.S.

Police have turned to the public for help in the search for a missing 79-year-old woman who was last seen in Kelligrews on Monday.

Anna Gaulton is around five-foot-four, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing red pyjama pants and a red shirt.

She is believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Cruz, with the licence plate number JAA 583.

She's also believed to have her dog with her — a small, beige-coloured Havanese named Cuddles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador