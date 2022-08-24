Labrador groups disappointed by defence minster's lack of search and rescue commitment

Defence Minister Anita Anand was in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Wednesday to reiterate the federal government's commitment of funding to upgrade Canadian military bases. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Indigenous groups in Labrador say a visit Wednesday by the federal defence minister was a missed opportunity to discuss the enhancement of search and rescue services in the region.

Following Anita Anand's tour of Canadian Forces Base 5 Wing Goose Bay, Todd Russell, president of the NunatuKavut community council, said he was pleased to see federal officials in Labrador but "very disappointed" by a lack of commitment to improve search and rescue operations.

"When so much has gone on in the Big Land, affected so many of our people and communities, I really felt that this might have been an opportunity to enhance those capabilities to say to our people, to all people in Labrador and indeed in this province, that we're safer and we have more security as individuals," he said.

The purpose of Anand's visit was to reiterate the federal government's commitment to upgrade 5 Wing's infrastructure, surveillance systems, air weapons systems and to create a science and technology defence program.

The $38.6 billion in funding for military bases across Canada over 20 years, announced in June, comes through Canada's North American Aerospace Defence Command modernization plan.

"It's great news for Canada and our contribution to continental defence," Anand said. "These investments will create jobs, they will foster economic growth and they will provide opportunities for local businesses."

At the provincial level, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador allocated $1 million in its 2022 budget for the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association in response to recommendations made from the Inquiry into Ground Search and Rescue for Lost and Missing Persons in Newfoundland and Labrador last fall.

The funding is a steep increase from the $191,000 the province has given to the volunteer organization in previous years.

Todd Russell, president of the NunatuKavut community council, meets Anand at 5 Wing Goose Bay on Wednesday. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Russell said he doesn't believe the conversation with the Department of Defence on search and rescue services is over.

"While I'm disappointed today, I believe there is still an opportunity to enhance search and rescue here through DND," he said.

"But I also feel there's a real opportunity here through the coast guard, through the fisheries, to enhance security and safety at sea for our people."

'Here to help'

Wally Andersen, member of the Nunatsiavut government, said Wednesday's announcement was good for the military base but the biggest issue on everyone's mind in Labrador is an enhanced air search and rescue.

"I would have liked to have seen some strong statements made of enhanced services that would be available for all of the people at 5 Wing Goose Bay," he said.

"It's time for us to come together and to put a strong case forward that we want enhanced and a full-scale search and rescue unit at 5 Wing Goose Bay. We have the facilities, we have the hangars, we have the housing. It's here."

Anand said Canadian Armed Forces unit can back up designated search and rescue teams if they're available, suitable and capable.

She said provincial and territorial governments have primary responsibility for ground search and rescue teams.

"I will simply say we're here to help in any way we can," she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador