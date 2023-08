Cost of living, pandemic buyer's remorse lead to spike in animal rescue demand in N.L.

Angelica was a stray cat who recently gave birth to five kittens under the care of Forget-Me-Not rescue, an organization that's seeing an influx of strays and surrenders in recent months. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

Five kittens playfully bat at their mother's tail through a cage, where she's resting after being spayed. Angelica is among dozens of cats one Newfoundland rescue organization has helped in the past few months.



Kelly Sparkes, one of the operators of Forget-Me-Not Animal Rescue, says the demand for their services is higher than ever.

"It's quadrupled, not just for our rescue, for all the rescues across the island," she said. "And it's heartbreaking because we're seeing more demands for help with people wanting to surrender their pets ... it's increased dramatically."