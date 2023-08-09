Cost of living, pandemic buyer's remorse lead to spike in animal rescue demand in N.L.

Angelica was a stray cat who recently gave birth to five kittens under the care of Forget-Me-Not rescue, an organization that's seeing an influx of strays and surrenders in recent months. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

Five kittens playfully bat at their mother's tail through a cage, where she's resting after being spayed. Angelica is among dozens of cats one Newfoundland rescue organization has helped in the past few months.



Kelly Sparkes, one of the operators of Forget-Me-Not Animal Rescue, says the demand for their services is higher than ever.

"It's quadrupled, not just for our rescue, for all the rescues across the island," she said. "And it's heartbreaking because we're seeing more demands for help with people wanting to surrender their pets ... it's increased dramatically."�

In the last two months, her operation has helped approximately 30 cats and kittens.

Forget-Me-Not is a not-for-profit cat rescue organization that runs on a volunteer basis, and largely focuses on doing what Sparkes refers to as "TNR," which stands for trap, neuter, and return.

The strategy tries to curb feral cat populations on the island in order to give the cats a healthier life, reduce fighting among feral cats, and prevent the spread of diseases in the wild.

These kittens at Forget-Me-Not Animal Rescue will soon be looking for forever homes. (Darryl Murphy/CBC )

They aren't the only rescue organization trapping strays. Amber Brown runs Amber's Safe Haven for Cats in St. John's.

On Wednesday alone, Brown had taken in 11 kittens and two mother cats, most of which she trapped from feral colonies. Brown says now she's used up all of her fostering network, and doesn't know what she will do if more kittens need a home tomorrow.

Lisa Pike, who volunteers with Kelly Sparkes at Forget-Me-Not, has been doing this kind of rescue work for nearly 30 years. She's also noticed that demand has reached new heights.

Pike sees an increase in both stray cats and requests from people asking for help rehoming their pets.

Sparkes, Brown, and Pike all attribute that demand on a confluence of buyer's remorse since the COVID-19 pandemic, few options for pet-friendly rentals in the province, and the soaring cost of living in recent months.

During the pandemic people found themselves at home with more free time, leading to a surge in people buying puppies and kittens.

Amber Brown says she's taken in at least 30 cats this week. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

"We all kind of thought to ourselves, back at the beginning of the COVID pandemic when there was this huge demand for for puppies and kittens ... we all said, well, let's just hold our breath and hope that, you know, once this is all over and said and done with, they're not all looking for homes," said Sparkes.

"Well, we were right. Sadly, we were right."

Lisa Pike says that she can usually tell when an animal is a surrender from a COVID-related purchase. The first telltale sign is that the animal is now two or three years old.

Brown sees this same situation when trapping in outdoor cat colonies.

"It's sad to me when I do see an animal that is tame and they're in a colony, because I know that they were in a home at one point," Brown said.

Few pet-friendly rentals

Pike says another factor is the lack of pet-friendly accommodation available to pet owners.

"Especially in the St. John's area … there seems to be a limited supply," said Pike.

Newfoundland and Labrador's rental rules permit landlords to prohibit animals on the property, but that's not the case across Canada. Ontario, for instance, bans landlords from prohibiting pets.

Aster the dog sits in the lap of Sandra Woito, shelter director for Beagle Paws. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)

Sandra Woito, who manages Beagle Paws Rescue in St. John's, says her numbers have increased dramatically in the last year.

"It's numbers that we haven't seen, I think, ever," she said. "In July, I think we brought in 15 dogs, which is a lot for a breed-specific dog."



That's compared to an average of three or four a month at Beagle Paws, according to Woito.

"Two of the main reasons [people give up their dogs] these days are lack of pet friendly-housing, and the cost associated with owning a dog," said Woito.

Cost of living

This cost-of-living reason is not uncommon at any of the rescues.

"[People] may find it hard to feed themselves and not be able to feed their animals or care for their animals as they should be," said Pike.

"There are especially older folks who dearly love their animals, but it's between heating their house and having a pet."

Sandra Woito says the demand on Beagle Paws is higher than ever. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)

Sparkes echoed that sentiment.

"People are having a hard enough time feeding themselves ... so what we're seeing is people just can't afford to keep their pets anymore," said Sparkes.

Sparkes often sees new parents giving up pets that they got shortly before having children.

"Assess your situation and adopt accordingly," said Sparkes.

"Animals are family members and they're a lifetime commitment. They're 10 years, 15 years, cats can live to 20 years. And if you think any major change is going to happen in your life, then hold off and wait 'til it's the right time."



