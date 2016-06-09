Appeals court acquits Botwood man of child sexual abuse in 'recovered memories' case

In a 2-1 decision, the Court of Appeal of Newfoundland and Labrador has overturned a jury's verdict in a controversial 2016 case that pitted the "recovered memories" of a man against the denials of his alleged abuser with no physical evidence.

While a jury deemed Angus Waterman guilty of sexually assaulting a child between 1975 and 1981, two appeals court judges ruled the jury did not have enough evidence to convict.

Waterman was sentenced to 12 months in jail in 2016. Now — after the time has already been served — he's been acquitted.

"The evidence of the complainant was not credible, and could not have been accepted by a fact-finder acting judicially," wrote Justice Charles White.

White and fellow Justice Gale Welsh stopped short of fully exonerating Waterman, but stressed there was not enough evidence to determine with certainty what did and did not happen.

Drastic changes in foggy memories

In 2015, the complainant — a former Botwood resident — wrote a lengthy Facebook post stating he was coming back to his hometown to put Angus Waterman behind bars.

In the post, he detailed shocking allegations of childhood sexual abuse, including rape, urination and defecation for sexual gratification.

The allegations that made it to the courtroom differed greatly than those in the Facebook post. Five allegations of molestation were brought before the jury, and when asked what happened to the other allegations, the complainant said they were not real life, but rather nightmares he suffered for several years.

Images of the alleged incidents came flooding to the complainant in 2015, when he was shown a video of a robbery committed by Waterman's son that was circulating on social media.

This amounted to a failure by the Crown to provide the necessary evidentiary basis for a conviction. - Justice Gale Welsh

The complainant went to police in London, Ont., where he was living, and gave a statement about the allegations of abuse he remembered. He would later give a much different version of events at the preliminary inquiry and more variations at the trial.

There were discrepancies in the five allegations — including where they took place, what year they happened in, who was present and how the incidents were initiated.

The judge cautioned the jurors to consider all the discrepancies before arriving at a verdict. They returned with a guilty verdict.

Crown failed to provide expert witness, judge says

On appeal, Waterman's lawyer, Randy Piercey, took no issue with the judge's instructions but argued the jury couldn't have had enough information to convict him for historical allegations of sexual abuse.

Justices White and Welsh agreed, while Justice Gillian Butler voted to uphold the guilty verdict.

Welsh took particular issue with prosecution's decision not to call an expert witness to inform the jury on recovered memories. Despite him telling the jury he pieced together the story over years of counselling like "pieces of a puzzle," the Crown did not call his therapist or any other expert witness.

"The Crown, which had the onus of proving the offences beyond a reasonable doubt, did not adduce expert evidence to assist the jury in assessing the possible effect of counselling on the complainant's explanation for the numerous and substantial changes in his story," Welsh wrote in her decision.

"This amounted to a failure by the Crown to provide the necessary evidentiary basis for a conviction."

The lone dissenting judge, Gillian Butler, cautioned against her fellow judges playing the role of a "13th juror," and said she took no issue with the lack of an expert witness to explain why the complainant could have altered his story over the years.

"In my view, it would be dangerous to suggest that expert opinion was required in order for the jury to accept the complainant's explanation," Butler wrote.

While she acknowledged huge variations in some parts of the complainant's story, Butler said the facts of the five allegations that made it to court only varied slightly and could easily be chalked up to the passing of 40 years.

