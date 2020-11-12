Anonymous donation of $2.5M gives Anglican Church of the Good Samaritan a new home

The Anglican Church of the Good Samaritan has a new home at the former St. Michael's church on St. Clare Avenue in St. John's thanks to anonymous donors. (Google Maps)

The Anglican Church of the Good Samaritan will soon have a new home after anonymous donors fronted $2.5 million to buy the St. Michael's complex on St. Clare Avenue — formerly part of the MAX chain of wellness centres — for the congregation.

What's more, the donors have also offered to help revert the building back into a church, replacing windows, doors, the heating system and the roof. As well, they will pay for the operations such heat, light and snow clearing.

The congregation has been operating for 12 years, Father Darrell Critch, rector at the Church of the Good Samaritan, told CBC Radio's On The Go, but it hasn't had a place to call its own. Critch said the congregation has worshipped in 27 different places to date.

The donation will give a prominent and permanent place of worship to the Anglican Church of the Good Samaritan, which part of an orthodox Anglican movement called the Anglican Network in Canada. That group broke away from the Anglican Church of Canada. Leaders rejected what they saw as liberal values of the mainstream church, particularly on acceptance of same-sex marriage.

"We went through several different places and none of them seemed to work," he said. "On June 22 I sent an email to my parishioners, not tongue in cheek but not entirely seriously, I said 'I know you will think I'm nuts, but would you pray that we might get $2.5 million to be able to buy St. Michael's Church.'"

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, services were moved online, but Critch never lost faith and reminded his parishioners to keep praying.

Through the grapevine, somebody heard of the church's dreams of buying St. Michael's. Critch said he later received a phone call from the donors who intended to buy it for his congregation.

"That was a bit shocking, because these sorts of conversations don't happen very often," he said.

A good secret

But there was still work to be done, documents to go through, lawyers to call and realtors to help with the transaction. Critch said the board of directors also discussed the idea building their own church, but ultimately decided St. Michael's was the best option with the help of some engineers.

There was just this gasp [from] people, who began to applaud. Some began to cry. I'm crying now thinking about it, because it was such an extraordinary moment. - Darrell Critch

"Over the process it seemed like that this church, which of course was built to be a church, was the preferred building in part because of its size, but even more so because it's institutional and even more than that where it is," said Critch. "We always wanted to be in the downtown, in the inner city, so we kind of thought this would be great."

On Wednesday, Critch called a special meeting for his parishioners. At that time, nobody other than himself, the church's board of directors and other staff knew there was a deal in place for a new home.

"I went on to say our offer had been accepted, and that within two hours of the offer being accepted an anonymous donor had wired directly to our lawyer the funds for which to entirely pay for the church," he said.

"There was just this gasp [from] people, who began to applaud. Some began to cry. I'm crying now thinking about it, because it was such an extraordinary moment."

As for the donors, their names will not be made public.

Deacon Colton Carrick said throughout the process they have been praying, and that only God can get the credit.

"So, the donors, are intent on remaining anonymous and the reason for that is they just want to bless people. They don't want to be famous themselves, they don't want this to go to their credit," he said.

Critch said he hopes to move his congregation into its new church in February or March.

