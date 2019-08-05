Vote deferred on Anglican cathedral extension after diocese asks for delay

A city council vote on a controversial plan to build an extension on the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in downtown St. John's has been deferred, city officials confirm.

Council was expected to vote on the proposal to build a modern-styled annex on the south side of the historic downtown church at its regular Aug. 5. meeting.

However, the planned vote was deferred after Anglican officials asked for more time to meet with city staff and review the proposed design, city officials said.

The date of the vote has not yet been determined.

A public meeting to discuss the church's plans was held in late July.

Concerns about nearby graves

Church records show more than 4,500 people have been buried in the walled, green space between the cathedral and Duckworth Street.

Critics of the church's plan fear some bodies were buried in the ground where the proposed for the new annex would be built.

The Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in downtown St. John's. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

According to the committee overseeing the expansion, human remains were not found in five exploratory holes around the proposed construction site.

Critics have also questioned if the modern design of the proposed annex is appropriate next to the Anglican Cathedral, where construction began in the 1840s.

