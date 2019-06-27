Codco's Andy Jones named member of the Order of Canada

Andy Jones has been appointed to the Order of Canada. (CBC)

One of Newfoundland and Labrador's most highly regarded artists has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

Andy Jones has been performing, directing and writing since the early 1970s, and was a founding member of legendary Newfoundland and Labrador comedy troupe Codco.

"It feels great. It's just nice, you know, to get any kind of honour at this stage of the game," Jones told CBC Radio's On The Go.

Jones, who has been named to the member level of the order, joins 83 other Canadians announced as appointments to the Order of Canada on Thursday by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, including actor Donald Sutherland, brewer and businessman John Sleeman and Canadian war artist Gertrude Kearns.

More than 7,500 people have been named to the order since its founding in 1967 to recognize Canadians who work to make Canada a better country or who stand out as being at the top of their field.

Appointments

Appointments are made by the Governor General on the recommendation of the advisory council.

Jones was nominated by Bill Kimble of Peterborough, Ont., where he has performed a number of times.

"It wasn't the hometown crowd," joked Jones, who has been appointed for his "contributions and achievements as a comedian, director and author who celebrates his province's culture and traditions."

From left: Mary Walsh, Andy Jones, Greg Malone and Cathy Jones made up the cast of the comedy show Codco. Cast member Tommy Sexton died in 1993. (David Burke/CBC)

A long career

The appointment had Jones reflecting on his career.

"So much of what I did was in my earlier years, in many ways," he said. "I was happy that I got to do comedy, very happy that we got to do Codco on TV and to spit the comedy out a bit. That was a great time in my life."

Jones also said he has fond memories of helping change the direction of the LSPU Hall — a small theatre run by the Resource Centre for the Arts in St. John's since 1976 — and making it more accessible,

Jones, centre, starred as the title character in Newfoundland film The Adventure of Faustus Bidgood. (Toronto International Film Festival)

"I think I was involved in that process pretty heavily, and that's one of the things that I'm glad I did and it's still reverberating today," he said.

