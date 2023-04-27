Thundercat vs thunderbird: Chihuahua staves off eagle in mismatched clash
Andrew Younghusband describes bizarre moment he found his dog clashing with an eagle
Being a small dog with the freedom of a big yard in rural Newfoundland is a pretty great life — until an eagle swoops down and tries to eat you.
That's the situation Thundercat — a bite-sized chihuahua owned by television personality Andrew Younghusband and artist Kate Domina — experienced on Tuesday evening in the small town of New Melbourne in Trinity Bay.
While Thundercat was outside taking care of his business, Younghusband was in the bathroom doing the same. Suddenly he heard a whimpering outside.
"There's Thundercat a foot from the door, like literally right there, and there's something with giant wings on him. And I was just like, 'What?'"
It took him a second to realize it wasn't an owl — nor a vulture, which while absurd, was admittedly his next thought — and he figured out there was an eagle on top of his dog.
"I screamed some insanely violent curses at the creature and reared back to kick him in the face," he said. "In the chaos the bird just rolled over and let Thundercat go."