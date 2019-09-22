Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes brief stop in St. John's

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer paid a short visit Sunday evening to Newfoundland and Labrador, helping a Tory candidate in St. John's while knocking the federal Liberals on energy policy.

Scheer spent about an hour campaigning for St. John's East candidate Joedy Wall, speaking to a group of supporters before driving to a new subdivision near the St. John's International Airport to knock on doors.

"In the last election we didn't do too well in Atlantic Canada," said Scheer.

"But what I hear every time I come back to Newfoundland and Labrador — every time I travel all across Atlantic Canada I hear from people … They are ready for change."

When asked about mitigating electricity rates set to rise as a result of Muskrat Falls, Scheer said if elected, he'd continue talks with the provincial government.

Andrew Scheer meets with supporters in St. John's Sunday evening. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"I will of course be working in a constructive and collaborative way with the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador to address many of the issues that are affecting people of this province," he told reporters.

Scheer would not elaborate on whether or not he would commit $200 million annually for rate mitigation, which is the amount of money the provincial government wants from Ottawa.

"We are going to have some specific things to say throughout the campaign about various issues that will speak directly to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador," he said. "We know that types of big energy projects are important to economic growth here in this province."

PC Leader Andrew Scheer is in St. John’s. He will be speaking to a group of people outside of Conservative candidate Joedy Wall’s office on Major’s Path <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZE6G9cSd0P">pic.twitter.com/ZE6G9cSd0P</a> —@megdroberts

Scheer said that's why he would repeal Bill C-69, the government's environmental assessment legislation, which Scheer referred to as "a direct assault on the energy sector."

"We want to ensure that the voice of Newfoundland and Labrador is at the table as it relates to offshore oil and gas. Under the Liberals that has been taken away from Newfoundland and Labrador and centralized."

Scheer also told reporters that if elected he will ban the practice of dumping wastewater and raw sewage into lakes and oceans.

"My commitment to mayors from all across the country is that with these new regulations to stop the dumping we will also be there as partners to ensure that the municipalities have the infrastructure that they need to achieve those new standards," he said.

Earlier in the day, Scheer made an announcement in P.E.I to increase support for the country's veterans.

He promised to make sure they receive the services they need, as well as to clear the backlog of veteran's benefit applications within the next two years.

The federal election will take place Oct. 21.

