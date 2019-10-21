Natural resources, jobs and taxes in Andrew Scheer's letter to Dwight Ball

In his letter to Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, Andrew Scheer emphasized "shared priorities" on the natural resources sector, as well as highlighting his party's plan to create jobs and lower taxes.

The Conservative leader sent the letter to Ball on Sunday, on the eve of the federal election, in response to the premier's request to all federal leaders, requesting information on where they stand on issues in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I am encouraged by our shared conviction that Canada's natural resources sector is a vital contributor to jobs and growth in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country," Scheer wrote.

"Canadian energy is produced according to some of the most stringent environmental standards in the world. Offshore crude in Newfoundland and Labrador is no exception."

The provincial government has long touted the oil produced in the Newfoundland and Labrador offshore sector as being among the cleanest oil produced. The parameters of those claims is unclear.

Scheer pointed the finger multiple times in his letter at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, saying that a coalition government led by Trudeau would be "pulled to the left by the NDP or Greens," making further expansion in the province's offshore "almost impossible."

The Conservatives would, he said, repeal Bill C-69, legislation overhauling the federal government's environmental assessment process.

Money for rural, remote communities

In September, Scheer's campaign made a stop in the province, campaigning for about an hour with St. John's East candidate Joedy Wall, as well as speaking to supporters and knocking in doors.

Scheer said the "Conservatives believe that a responsible and sustainable salmon-farming industry is important for our coastal communities," stating that Trudeau's plan to move salmon farming to a land-based model would put 3,000 jobs in Atlantic Canada at risk.

Fighting ocean plastics, including "ghost gear" — abandoned or lost fishing gear — would be addressed by the Conservatives and international partners, Scheer said.

In his letter to Ball, Scheer also said he wants to ensure a fair share of infrastructure dollars are set aside specifically for rural and remote communities.

"Our commitment is clear: we will help all Canadians get ahead not just those living in large urban centres," Scheer wrote.

Scheer also promised a Conservative government would come up with a national action plan to address "the ongoing tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and continue to support efforts to end long term boil-water advisories" to advance Canada's reconciliation efforts.

"As we work with Indigenous communities to find a path to prosperity, we cannot ignore the very real problems associated with poverty or Canada's constitutional obligations to Indigenous people," he wrote.

For healthcare, Scheer said the Conservatives would invest $1.5 billion to help all provinces buy new MRI and CT equipment and replace aging equipment.

"Conservatives have a policy agenda that will help the people of Newfoundland and Labrador to achieve a more prosperous future," Scheer wrote.

"This includes championing responsible resource development and a national energy corridor, investing in health care and infrastructure, supporting our fisheries, appointing an ACOA Minister who is actually from the region, and balancing the budget so we can lower taxes."

Last week, New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh was the first federal leader to respond to Ball's request; Scheer's letter is the second released before polls close Monday night.

