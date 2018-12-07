Former Sheshatshiu chief charged with running an illegal gaming house

Andrew Penashue, a former chief of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation, has been charged with keeping an illegal gaming house.

On Sept. 28, RCMP executed a search warrant on a shed adjacent to a house in Sheshatshiu. They say they seized 11 video lottery terminals, a bingo device and an ATM.

Court information alleges that Penashue, 52, operated the video lottery system without approval from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation and that ALC decals were not affixed to the machines.

RCMP say 11 VLTs were found in a shed near a house in Sheshatshiu. (CBC)

While charges were made under the Criminal Code of Canada and for contravening the Lottery Act, the information also states he broke a bylaw of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation by operating the video lottery.

Penashue is also alleged to have been in possession of a .22 calibre rifle without a license.

In total, he is facing nine charges.

Penashue, who has served SIFN chief in the past, ran in the past two elections but lost.