RCMP understands importance of Tama Bennett investigation, says justice minister

A tragic death in Labrador made its way into the House of Assembly on Wednesday, with the premier and justice minister conveying condolences to the family of Tama Bennett and expressing faith in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Premier Dwight Ball said he spoke with Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe and understands his concerns about the importance of getting answers as to how she died.

Bennett, 23, was found dead in a tent on Nov. 15 in the woods near Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Police were quick to say her death was not considered suspicious, causing Lampe and others to question how serious RCMP investigators were taking the case.

"We're expecting a thorough investigation here," Ball said. "We'll see then what the reports say, but it is unfortunate and we share the concerns. Any time we hear concerns like this, we want to make sure they get answers. Families deserve answers."

[The RCMP] are fully trained and able to do that, and I have confidence in them. - Justice and Public Safety Minister Andrew Parsons

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons said he also wants answers, but called on people to trust the police to do their jobs.

"Given what this country has gone through in the last few years when we've had a national inquiry [into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls], everybody is on high alert. Everybody realizes the significance and the magnitude here," Parsons said during a phone call with CBC News from his home in Burgeo.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons is away from the legislature due to a family medical situation, but spoke to CBC News on Wednesday about Bennett's death. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

The province's chief medical examiner, who ultimately determines if a death is criminal in nature, is still investigating and has yet to rule on a cause of death. The RCMP are also still investigating and are asking anyone with information about Bennett's death to contact them.

NDP question Liberal initiatives in Labrador

Bennett was from Nain, but was a frequent client of a homeless shelter in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Lampe issued a news release on Tuesday calling for an independent investigation into her death. Parsons said it's too early to speculate on whether that's necessary, but the province's serious-incident response team could be tasked with conducting such an investigation if it's found to be needed.

"It's very hard for me to speculate on this," Parsons said. "I've heard the questions that are being raised. I've been given every assurance. I don't dictate how the police do investigations. They are fully trained and able to do that, and I have confidence in them."

Premier Dwight Ball says his government understands the problems that are unique to Labrador. (House of Assembly)

During question period in St. John's on Wednesday, NDP Leader Alison Coffin asked what is being done to deal with crises in Labrador — which she said encompassed mental health, suicide and a recent rash of tragic deaths.

Ball said the Liberal government has undertaken many initiatives to address unique problems in Labrador, ranging from investments in addiction services, to a new wellness centre and improving connections along the Trans-Labrador Highway.

"I would tell you this government is in tune with the circumstances in Labrador," Ball said.

Meanwhile, in Bennett's hometown of Nain, her family planned a vigil in her honour for Wednesday evening.

It's the second vigil for the 23-year-old, coming one night after 75 people gathered at the Labrador Friendship Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

