Replacement coming for Her Majesty's Penitentiary, says justice minister

A new prison will replace Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's, after decades of political promises and complaints about the Victorian-era correctional facility.

The new facility — with a price tag of $200 million — will be built in White Hills, in the east end of St. John's and have the capacity to house twice as many inmates.

"This will be done," said Justice Minister Andrew Parsons.

"A new correctional facility is long overdue and I am delighted that our government has been able to make this a reality. This new facility will provide a space for the rehabilitation of inmates and a safer work environment for staff," said Parsons.

He made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at the Quidi Vidi Lake Boathouse, just a stone's throw from HMP, alongside Transportation Minister Steve Crocker.

Aim to start construction of new HMP, a 3P project, in 2022, says Min. Crocker. <a href="https://t.co/NehQKjglSH">pic.twitter.com/NehQKjglSH</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

Crocker said the goal is to start construction in 2022. The facility is a public-private partnership, or 3P, said Crocker.

Just two months ago, Parsons said, "Replacing HMP is my No. 1 infrastructure priority and it has been for years," while government acknowledged that a mix of provincial and federal land was available for a new penitentiary.

Inmate deaths cast harsh spotlight

Pressure for a new jail began to ramp up again last year, after the deaths of Doug Neary, Skye Martin, Samantha Piercey and Christopher Sutton, between Aug. 31, 2017, and June 30, 2018. All four died alone in their cells at HMP and the Women's Correctional Centre in Clarenville.

The government tasked retired Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Supt. Marlene Jesso to take on an independent review of their deaths in the provincial institutions.

In one section, the report painted a picture of a decrepit and ancient men's prison where inmates are "triple-bunked" in rooms that are meant to handle two people, or contained to makeshift cells in the penitentiary gymnasium.

According to the report, it's a place where mental health and addictions issues are commonplace, and drugs cause "chaos" when they get inside the prison.

An undated photo of Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's, which originally opened in 1859 — and is still in use today. (CBC)

In August, government said EY (formerly called Ernst and Young) had been hired to conduct a "value for money analysis" to determine the best way to replace the facility. The firm is looking at traditional procurement options versus a public-private partnership.

At the time, Parsons told CBC News he believes the province should move ahead with construction even if it can't secure funding from the federal government.