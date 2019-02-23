New
Man wanted in connection with armed robbery in Conception Bay South
The RNC is asking anyone with information on whereabouts of Andrew Parsons, 27, to contact police.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are asking the public's help finding a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday night.
The RNC issued a press release Saturday afternoon that said three people robbed a business on the C.B.S. Highway in Conception Bay South just after 9 p.m. on Friday.
Police say Andrew Parsons, 27, is one of the men responsible, and are asking for anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact the RNC immediately at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or anonymously at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.