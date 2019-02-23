Skip to Main Content
Man wanted in connection with armed robbery in Conception Bay South
New

Man wanted in connection with armed robbery in Conception Bay South

The RNC is asking anyone with information on whereabouts of Andrew Parsons, 27, to contact police.

RNC is asking anyone with information on whereabouts of Andrew Parsons, 27, to contact police

CBC News ·
Andrew Parsons, 27, is wanted by police in connection with an armed robbery in Conception Bay South on Friday night. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are asking the public's help finding a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday night.

The RNC issued a press release Saturday afternoon that said three people robbed a business on the C.B.S. Highway in Conception Bay South just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police say Andrew Parsons, 27, is one of the men responsible, and are asking for anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact the RNC immediately at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or anonymously at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us