Man wanted in connection with armed robbery in Conception Bay South

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are asking the public's help finding a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday night.

The RNC issued a press release Saturday afternoon that said three people robbed a business on the C.B.S. Highway in Conception Bay South just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police say Andrew Parsons, 27, is one of the men responsible, and are asking for anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact the RNC immediately at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or anonymously at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

