Couch, depression and drinking to 16k: Andrew O'Brien took the road back with the Tely 10

After a garbage truck slammed into the back of Andrew O'Brien's car on a B.C. highway, the Newfoundland musician thought his injuries were confined to his voice.

But it wasn't just his body that took a hit.

"I drank too much and I ate whatever I wanted ... checking in with myself wasn't a priority," O'Brien said. "I got to the point where I just got used to feeling depressed."

When O'Brien crossed the finish line of Sunday's Tely 10 road race, he wasn't only celebrating completing 16 gruelling kilometres of running from Paradise to Bannerman Park in St. John's. He was also celebrating a victory over the depression and lousy health that dragged him down after that car crash.

The day after the race, he told his story on social media, just in case someone out there needed to read it.

"Maybe someone else is sitting on the edge of their couch feeling the exact same way as I did ... and they might feel compelled to turn it around."

A lousy start to a tour

As one half of Fortunate Ones, O'Brien was in B.C. gearing up to begin a national tour for the folk duo's latest album, Hold Fast. He had 35 gigs planned over the next month and wasn't able to take the time he needed to recover after the accident, he said.

And he found he couldn't sing the way he used to.

He had muscular dysphonia as a result of the impact, which meant his vocal chords were easily tired out and there were notes he struggled to hit. And that took a psychological toll, he said.

O'Brien and his partner, Catherine Allan, make up the Newfoundland folk duo Fortunate Ones.

"You're used to giving your audience a certain level of performance and it's one that you come to expect of yourself," he said.

"You always want to put a brave face on, but sometimes the veneer will crack."

O'Brien started drinking and stopped taking care of himself. He'd sit in the back of the van, trying to rest his vocal chords while trying to ignore how he felt, he said.

"I was in fact hyper-aware of it, but the hyper-awareness kind of immobilized me in a way," he said.

"I was stuck, couldn't move."

Andrew O'Brien finished the Tely 10 road race on Sunday in just over 91 minutes. (Graham Kennedy )

He got through the tour and, at Christmas time, weighing nearly 300 pounds, he realized something had to give.

"I had no idea how it happened ... well, I did."

Hitting the pavement

In January, he bought a membership at the local gym and started going every day and working with a personal trainer. At home, he cut out the booze and made better decisions about what he ate.

And he laced up his running shoes and hit the road.

"The first day was the hardest," he said about picing up the fitness regime. But he stuck with it, dropped 40 pounds and ran the historic St. John's race in just over 91 minutes.

"I'm not trying to win the Tely 10, I'm not trying to lift the heaviest weights," O'Brien said.

"I'm just trying to maintain a lifestyle I can keep going with an improve myself."

