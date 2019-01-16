Activist, journalist Andrew Harvey dead at 39

St. John's journalist and activist Andrew Harvey died suddenly Monday. He was 39. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

St. John's artist, journalist and activist Andrew Harvey has died. He was 39.

Harvey — who served as the chair of the board of the Eastern Edge Gallery, reported on city hall in St. John's for the defunct The Scope magazine and ran for city council in Ward 2 a decade ago — died suddenly on Monday.

Most recently, Harvey was the director of social supports and interventions at First Light, a non-profit organization that serves the urban Indigenous community in St. John's.

Meghan Hollett, a community activist and close friend of Harvey's, told CBC Radio's On The Go she met Harvey through social circles in the arts scene and also by working with marginalized populations.

"Andrew was so amazing for this, and he was always very supportive of lots of different artistic ventures in the city," Hollett said.

As for his run at municipal politics, Hollett said Harvey was ahead of his time, shining a light through his writing on numbered companies, campaign finances and who was backing which candidates.

She said it was Harvey who first opened her eyes to that world.

"I'm so glad that he ran and put himself forward. He had the most creative lawn signs ever," she said. "He also had amazing ads … just before the election, in multiple newspapers, really artistic and creative and reminding people that they had the power to change democracy. They had the power to vote in this election, and that is so who Andrew is and was in terms of reminding us of the power that each of us hold."

Beyond that, Hollett said, Harvey was always supportive of the people around him.

"So many people have spoken about the bright light that Andrew was, and I don't think there's a single person that would say otherwise," she said.

"He was an ally to so many things, before I even knew what that term meant. He was generous, always making connections with people he met along the way."

