New premier, new finance minister: Andrew Furey takes office and names cabinet

Andrew Furey is officially the 14th premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, following a short swearing-in ceremony in St. John's Wednesday morning. In his first act as premier, a few hours later, he unveiled his cabinet.

The 15-minute swearing-in ceremony outside Government House at 10 a.m. NT marked the transition of power. Furey took an oath before a small crowd, including his family, supporters and Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote.

At 1 p.m., also at Government House, Furey named his cabinet ministers, most notably appointing Siobhan Coady, the MHA for St. John's West, his deputy premier and finance minister. Coady will now be in charge of bringing in the next provincial budget, promised in September after being put off for months due to the pandemic.

Tom Osborne, previously the finance minister, was named education minister.

Furey signaled a few changes ahead for his government, by distributing a few new titles Wednesday.

Gerry Byrne was named minister of immigration, skills and labour, while Andrew Parsons is minister of industry, technology and energy. Lisa Dempster is the new minister of Indigenous affairs and reconciliation, and is taking on the status of women and Labrador affairs portfolios.

Notably absent among the ministers was Christopher Mitchelmore, who came under fire during his time in Dwight Ball's cabinet for his involvement in The Rooms' hiring of Carla Foote. In a Facebook post released at the same time as the cabinet shuffle, Mitchelmore said he was not intending to seek reelection, and was looking "to start a family outside of public life."

The only person who didn't swap portfolios was John Haggie, who remains on health minister and has been navigating through the pandemic to largely positive reviews. In total, Furey has 13 ministers in his cabinet.

'No rhetoric'

While the morning's speeches were marked with optimism, an undercurrent of the dire situation facing Newfoundland and Labrador did not go unmentioned.

In ushering in Furey, Foote remarked, "Leaders are expected to lead, despite the circumstances. Some come into office under better circumstances than others."

Furey has a daunting challenge ahead of him, as the province expects to hit a near-record deficit of $2.1 billion this year. He has previously said in order to pull out of fiscal turmoil driven by tumultuous oil prices and the pandemic, the federal government will need to step in.

Premier Andrew Furey makes his first speech on the job, shortly after taking the oath of office. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

In his speech Wednesday morning, Furey acknowledged that some have likened his role to being captain of the Titanic after it hit the iceberg, but he urged optimism and called for collaboration in the days ahead.

"I call upon the brightest minds of the province to take a seat at the table: help us redefine ourselves," he said.

Both Foote and Furey highlighted the importance of the emerging tech sector, and Furey vowed it was time to end the boom-and-bust economic roller-coaster of the past.

He also vowed transparency and accountability between the public and politicians.

"You will know exactly what the hard decisions are, and how they will impact our province, and why we are making them," he said.

"No rhetoric, just reality."

Furey was elected the leader of the Liberal party, and thereby became premier-designate, on Aug. 3, after a protracted leadership race against John Abbott.

The election was triggered when Dwight Ball — in the wake of several scandals — abruptly resigned as premier in February. The leadership race began shortly thereafter but stalled due to the pandemic, and started again in May. Furey, a political newcomer himself but with familial connections — his father was Senate Speaker, his uncle an MHA — was widely seen as the front-runner throughout the race.

A fractured party

Furey may also need to spend time uniting his own ranks.

He had widespread support within the Liberal caucus prior to his win, with every one of Ball's cabinet ministers endorsing his run. But Humber-Bay of Islands Independent MHA Eddie Joyce — a former Liberal whom Ball removed from the party in 2018 — says the party Furey inherits is a splintered one.

"There's a lot of fraction in the Liberal caucus. There was a lot of leaking in the Liberal caucus," said Joyce on Wednesday morning. "Andrew Furey needs to show that he is the premier, there's a new captain on the ship and we're going to run this place differently, and I think people will jump on board with him."

Joyce called Ball's decision to leave a response to the "revolt" within his own caucus, and advised the new premier to be frank with the public about the staggering problems facing the province.

"My advice to the premier is be honest, be upfront with the people, and reach out to work with everybody," Joyce told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Furey and his wife, Allison Furey, exit Government House on Wednesday morning, for the ceremony, which was held outdoors to accommodate public health regulations. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

While the relationship between Ball and Joyce was fraught, to say the least, Joyce said Furey has already reached out to him for a cordial, if brief, phone chat. As Furey leads a minority government, he may need Joyce's support to help pass legislation and stay afloat.

In his swearing-in speech, Furey acknowledged there is work to be done.

"I know there are those whose faith in our political institutions has been rocked. I can't change the past," he said.

Furey, an orthopedic surgeon, had never run for public office before and does not have a seat in the House of Assembly. He has said he'll run as soon as possible, and Ball has mused about stepping aside as MHA in Humber-Gros Morne to trigger a byelection and give Furey an opportunity.

