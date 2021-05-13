Furey vows urgent action, public consultations on recommendations in economic report

Premier Andrew Furey issued his full thoughts on the Moya Greene report for the first time on Thursday. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Premier Andrew Furey says the current path of Newfoundland and Labrador is unsustainable and the provincial debt of $47 billion is an unbearable load for the residents of the province.

In a video released Thursday evening, Furey offered his full thoughts for the first time on Thursday about the recently released, and blunt, Moya Greene report, which outlines the province's dire fiscal situation.

"Our province is spending more than we have. We are borrowing just to pay interest on what we owe. Over a billion dollars a year with nothing to show for it. Our credit card debt is out of control," Furey said.

Furey touched on a number of highlights from the report, from his appointed economic recovery team, including the need for the provincial government to quickly rein spending in to match revenue, and the fear of losing control of the province's future if nothing is done.

He said "urgent actions" include raising taxes on people who can afford it, reviewing public sector salaries and eliminating bonuses, evaluating the future of Nalcor and the province's future position in oil equity, investing in technology innovation and the green economy, amalgamating health authorities, reaching a new deal with Memorial University and "examining the purpose of a school district that continues to keep empty schools open."

The numbers in the Greene report "should ring loudly for us all," said Furey.

"This situation predates the pandemic and it has been compounded exponentially by Muskrat Falls."

Furey said informed decisions will be made through public consultations. (CBC)

The premier also said the province plans to approach fluctuations in the oil and gas sector by pursuing a green transition, continuing to build the technology sector and streamlining health care with the goal of reinvesting savings "into the social determinants of health."

"These are just some of the bells that will ring in our reclamation," he said.

Decisions made for the province's future will be come from a collaborative approach, including public consultations, said Furey.

"This is bigger than any political party," he said.

"The decisions will be collectively ours as to where we go from here. But they must be informed decisions because we know they will be hard ones," he said.

"This approach needs to be fair and balanced built on principled, ethical action, a moral covenant to act based on answering one fundamental question. Not 'is this decision good for me, or my group, but is it good for the future of the province?' Through consultations, everyone has the opportunity to add their voice. We all knew this was coming."

