N.L. premier to make 'important announcement' at 11:30 a.m., as Deer Lake locks down

Premier Andrew Furey will address the people of Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday morning with what he tweeted will be an "important announcement," as residents in his district of Humber-Gros Morne, particularly in Deer Lake, deal with heightened anxiety, cancellations and lockdown measures related to COVID-19.

The news conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. NT, an hour earlier than originally planned. It will be live streamed on the provincial government's YouTube channel, as well as on CBC Radio One.

Furey will be joined by Health Minister John Haggie and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

The news conference comes on the heels of daily increases of cases of COVID-19 in the province, and the Town of Deer Lake asking residents to limit contacts and non-essential businesses to close for the next 14 days.

There are eight active infections in the Western Health region of Newfoundland and Labrador, five of which are connected and believed to be centred in Deer Lake, as the town has said it's dealing with rising cases in the community.

Mayor Dean Ball says the action being taken now is precautionary, with hopes of having a normal Christmas. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Dean Ball, the town's mayor, said the situation is being assessed hourly by his council, and they'll be shutting down town buildings until at least Dec. 7.

"This is a very precautionary measure," he told CBC's Newfoundland Morning on Monday. "We feel if we could catch this before it gets out of hand we could get this behind us rather than be talking about this over Christmas."

The province has 21 active cases as of Monday morning. New numbers are typically released at 2 p.m. daily, though they may come earlier with the change of scheduled time for the premier's news conference.

As of Sunday, 58,980 people had been tested for the virus in the province, 294 people have recovered from COVID-19 and there have been four deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Schools open as usual

Dr. Fitzgerald, Education Minister Tom Osborne, and the head of the province's school district will address media at 12:30 p.m. NT Monday as concerns around schools swirl.

Despite asking businesses to close and residents to stay home, schools in Deer Lake are still open on Monday. Ball said he's been assured there are no cases related to the schools, and if that changes, action will be taken.

"This is scary for a lot of people and for a lot of us. This is not a normal day, [a] walk in the park. I guess there's a lot of other issues around closing a particular classroom or a particular school," he said. "I would not have been upset if they were closed. But again, we trust in the people who make those decisions and they're confident those decisions are the best decisions for right now."

The teachers' union echoed concerns about schools in Deer Lake and Grand Bank, which is also seeing a small spike in cases, with a news release on Monday morning.

"Schools are where all of the homes, workplaces and gatherings in our communities come together and, unfortunately, it is also where all of the viruses in a community meet," said Dean Ingram, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association. "We cannot afford to wait to improve protections for our students. We should be learning from the poor decisions that have been made in other Canadian jurisdictions."

Ingram has been calling for mandatory face masks for all students, as well as physical barriers for teachers. He said the NLTA takes issue with people accessing schools for extra-curriculars like sports.

Rotational workers facing backlash

Meanwhile, the mayor of Grand Bank said the town is grappling with a great deal of anxiety, but now that contact tracing is complete, they're hoping to have turned the corner.

"The uncertainty — one day is great, the next day is not so great," said Rex Matthews.

Matthews is hopeful the virus will be contained to the six cases already confirmed by public health officials. Two of those cases are senior citizens residing in the community's nursing home.

Grand Bank has been a hotbed for rumours and speculation about the source of the infections. It's led to a flurry of online comments condemning rotational workers who travel back and forth from places like Alberta.

In a social media group for rotational workers, some people report having the RCMP called on them for doing mundane tasks around their own property, like putting up Christmas lights.

"They do sacrifice," Matthews said. "You know they travel to other provinces of this country for employment, they leave their families, they leave their home, they leave their community, and it helps our economy. So under normal circumstances there's no issues, but these are extraordinary times."

