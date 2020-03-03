Andrew Furey kicks off campaign for Liberal leadership

Andrew Furey is making it official and kicking off his campaign to become the next leader of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals.

While traditional music played at the Alt Hotel on Tuesday evening, all seats were filled by family, friends and supporters to listen to the orthopedic surgeon and founder of humanitarian group Broken Earth officially announce his intention to replace the outgoing Dwight Ball.

"Our province is in a difficult position and we are all worried. This level of concern and negativity can be toxic. However, the diagnosis is not terminal," Furey said at the announcement.

"We must take the right steps now and act immediately on our fiscal situation. But, recovery, as always, means making some tough choices, and I tell you today that I'm ready to do exactly that."

Politics runs in Furey's family. His father, George Furey, is the Speaker of the Senate. George's brother, Andrew's uncle, is Chuck Furey, a former cabinet minister.

In 2015, Furey indicated he wasn't ruling out a political career.

"To be given an opportunity to shape Newfoundland and Labrador, and to progress Newfoundland and Labrador forward and make it a better place for my child, your child, to live, that's a pretty important job, a noble calling."

John Abbott was the first to declare his candidacy for the leadership of the Liberal Party. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The only other candidate who has come forward so far to seek the job is John Abbott, the CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association. He also has worked two stints as deputy minister of health under Premier Dwight Ball and former premier Danny Williams and has never run for public office.

Shortly after announcing he would run, Abbott seemingly took a shot at Ball and said he could no longer stand by as the current administration refuses to make the decisions "necessary to move the province's economy and society forward."

Interested candidates have until Friday at noon to get their nomination papers in — and $15,000. The remaining $10,000 of the nomination fee is due later, in two equal instalments.

The job of Liberal leader is open because Ball announced Feb. 17 he would be stepping down as premier, and said he wanted to spend more time with family.

Rocky start

Before his official launch Tuesday, Furey's campaign sent announcement invitations to Liberal party members over the weekend, prompting some to question how he obtained their personal information.

Both the Liberal Party and Furey's campaign team said a list of party members' information wasn't leaked to the leadership hopeful.

Abbott called Monday for an investigation, and on Tuesday, during the House of Assembly's first day back since the Christmas break, Ball said he, too, wants an investigation.

"I'm not siding with anyone. It could have been any candidate," Ball told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

"What I've asked the party to do is make sure there is a fair process, make sure there's accountability and make sure there's transparency."