More money for health care among Furey's top priorities as premiers meet with prime minister

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is in Ottawa to meet with other Canadian premiers, federal health officials and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Newfoundland Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is in Ottawa this week to meet with Canada's other premiers and to pressure the federal government for more help fixing an overworked and understaffed health-care system.

Furey said an increase to the Canada Health Transfer, which distributes federal money to provinces for health care, is among his top priorities. The premier said Newfoundland and Labrador needs more money to fully implement the Health plan to modernize the province's health-care system.

"We need to make sure we're training more, upstream, to meet the demands of today and tomorrow. That costs money. When you talk about accessing virtual care, that costs money. It's an investment in technology, upgrades to systems, that all costs money," said Furey on Monday from Canada's capital.

"Money is not the answer by itself but combined with a plan it is an integral part of how we move forward. Money can unlock value of return on human resources, whether it's in training more or looking to initiatives that we've taken part in, for example in recruiting beyond the borders of Canada."

The premiers want to increase the Canada Health Transfer's share of public health spending from 22 per cent to 35 per cent starting this year — an additional $28 billion to the $45.2-billion transfer. They also want that total to increase by six per cent annually.

Canadian premiers are hoping to get more federal funding for health care. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

On Monday, sources told CBC News the federal government will propose a 10-year plan to fund and reform health care across the country at Tuesday's meeting, including more money for the Canada Health Transfer in the next federal budget.

Opposition parties weigh in on meeting

Interim PC Leader David Brazil said if a deal is to be reached there are Newfoundland and Labrador-specific issues that need to be considered first.

"It must take into account the geography, demographic profile and unique health needs of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. Previous health-care funding arrangements have been tied to per-capita funding, and we need to ensure this deal is tailor-made for the people of our province," Brazil said in a media release Monday.

"The unique challenges facing Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care system need unique solutions. Imposing a system that works in downtown Toronto on the people of our province will simply not work. We need a deal that reflects the realities on the ground in our province."

Brazil said his party will be closely watching how Tuesday's meeting unfolds, adding any deal that doesn't take into account Newfoundland and Labrador's specific issues "is simply unacceptable."

"This particular government has been reactive, rather than proactive, since Day 1, and the people of the province are running out of patience," he said.

Interim provincial NDP Leader Jim Dinn wrote a letter to Furey outlining areas he says should be the priority for discussions, including long-term care, retention of health professionals and strengthening the system.

"Press for funding to put in place the long-term care standards that were released last week. We have to work [to] help people stay at home longer, spend less time in hospital, and age with dignity," Dinn wrote.

"We know that in our province long-term care beds sit empty due to a lack of staff. This is causing a bottleneck in our hospitals which means hospital beds are not available when needed. This is adding to our surgical backlog. We need solutions that will lessen pressure on beds in hospitals and help with surgery delays."

