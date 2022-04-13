Furey promises to release time spent practising medicine as government blocks his billing info

When Andrew Furey entered politics, his political opponents criticized him for continuing to work as a doctor, something he needs to do to maintain his licence.

Now, more than a year since he became premier, he says he will release information about how much time he's spending working as a doctor, even though his government is blocking the release of key details.

"I've done a couple of weekends on call and a couple over the Christmas holidays," Furey said Tuesday. He said he doesn't know off-hand how many total days he has spent practising but said he could provide it.

"I have nothing to hide here. I've been very open and transparent about it from Day 1, and I'm happy to disclose once a year or two what I did in the previous year."

In December, CBC News asked his office to provide exactly that information.

Premier's office mum on time spent on medicine

In a statement, the premier's office said, "He is maintaining his credentials as a surgeon to be able to return to practice after politics" but didn't say how much time that entails or how much he's billing for his services.

A spokesperson didn't respond to a request for more information.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons, he's required to work as a doctor for 120 days in a three-year period.

CBC News filed a series of access-to-information requests to find out how much he was doing.

Health Department blocks billings

The Department of Health initially refused to release how much he's been paid for practising medicine since becoming premier, saying the information is posted online.

Online records show in 2020/21 Furey billed $257,921.01, but that includes almost five months before he became premier.

CBC News appealed the decision to the provincial information and privacy commissioner.

According to a letter from the commissioner's office, the Department of Health didn't provide any justification for not releasing the information or provide a copy of the records, despite being required to by law.

It was only after the office said it would be writing a formal report that the department agreed to release the billing information.

Interim PC Leader David Brazil says the premier is entitled to bill for his work as a surgeon but says he should donate the money. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

The records shows Furey was paid between $600 and $800 for each surgery he performed. For his work during August and September of last year he was paid $6,427.

A copy of the surgery schedule from Eastern Health, obtained through a separate access-to-information request, showed that for his first year as premier he didn't perform any surgeries. But from August to December of last year, he performed 16 surgeries.

CBC News filed a second request asking for an updated total of his billings, including the surgeries he performed in November and December, which weren't in the first request.

The department refused, arguing it was too much work to compile the information, despite having just provided similar information. CBC News is appealing that decision.

Interim PC Leader David Brazil says the department should release the information.

"I would hope that this wasn't directed from the premier's office," he said.

"I'm hoping that for some reason they thought the premier is above the process here and that his information doesn't have to be disclosed. But that's not the case."

Furey has volunteered in Haiti with Team Broken Earth, a charity he founded. (Submitted by Art Rideout and Andrew Furey)

Furey says the first he heard of the department's refusal was when he was asked about it in an interview

"As you know, and I hope you report that, politicians are not supposed to be involved in the process. So this is the first time hearing of this. But I will tell you that I never hid this," he said.

Furey should donate billings: Brazil

Furey acknowledged he gets paid for the work he does as a surgeon, on top of his $160,000 salary as premier. He says he's required to, as some of the money covers overhead costs, like insurance.

The PCs' David Brazil says he'd like to see him donate it.

"It's the premier's money but he would have an opportunity, knowing the situation in Newfoundland Labrador, to be a little bit more supportive of the general cause in this province," he said

Furey says he is involved with charity work — before entering politics he helped found several charities — and donates to charities but stopped short of saying he donate the money he earns as a doctor

"I can appreciate the charitable world, but what we do with with my money, whether it's from the premier or as a surgeon, is a family decision," he said.

"And I'd ask you to respect that."

