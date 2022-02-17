Goods to Go: A St. John's response to food delivery platforms

Goods to Go is growing, and its owners are focused on treating customers, restaurants and couriers fairly. (Photo submitted by Brandon Sullivan)

Restaurants have always survived on the thinnest of profit margins. In an industry with such tiny gains, third-party delivery platforms that charge up to a 30 per cent commission can be tough on small businesses.

Enter Goods To Go, a St. John's-based third-party delivery company co-founded by coder and developer Ian Warren and graphic designer Brandon Sullivan.

"I was laid off during the first wave of the pandemic, and I wanted milk from the store and was nervous about getting groceries. That's when the idea of a local delivery service hit me," explained Warren.

The two friends were also concerned about their favourite local businesses, and some market research showed them just how difficult the courier industry could make things for restaurants.

"I thought, 'Wow, we could do better than these big companies. This whole thing needs to change,'" said Warren.

It hasn't been smooth sailing, and Goods To Go has encountered its share of obstacles.

Sullivan said the learning curve has been steep.

"When we first started, we charged higher delivery fees and planned to do away with the tip, but people hated that. They want lower delivery fees, and they want to tip," he said.

The delivery fee itself has also been an ongoing issue.

"We discovered that people do not want to pay $5 for delivery. They might live in Mount Pearl and be ordering from downtown, but they won't accept a $5 fee. You can change that to $4.99, and the orders will come rolling in," Sullivan said.

"We're often kind of surprised by the challenges we encounter, but we're meeting them head on."

Gas prices

The increasing price of gas has affected the ways the business runs. Drivers can claim gas on their taxes, but many couriers struggle to cover price increases in upfront costs.

"In early January, I went and got gas and just thought, 'Uh oh. We have to do something,'" said Warren.

"Since gas prices skyrocketed, we increased the pay our couriers received by about $1 a delivery to offset the cost. We didn't want to put that fee on our customers or our drivers."

Both Warren and Sullivan have full-time jobs, but they dedicate their evenings and weekends to the business, with a full-time employee who manages the company throughout the week. Warren and Sullivan say they don't draw a paycheque from the business themselves yet.

"I was talking to one of our couriers the other day, and he estimates that he earns about $20 an hour with our company and maybe $12 or $13 with other courier services," said Warren.

"The goal is to continue to treat customers, restaurants, and couriers fairly, and eventually take a paycheque, but this is a period of getting the word out and growing the business."

Goods To Go has experienced rapid growth, a phenomenon that the pandemic can take partial credit for. But Sullivan says word of mouth has helped too.

"In the restaurant industry, people talk to each other," he said. "Word has spread."

The men agree the biggest challenge has been talking local businesses into using the service.

"It's almost ironic because this hyper-local restaurant will tell us, 'you're not big enough,' but we hope they come to see the value in what we're offering," Sullivan said.

"Our goal is to be the guilt-free alternative delivery service, the one that's fair to businesses and pays couriers a living wage."

