Fighting food decision fatigue: Here's what to make when you don't know what to make

A friend recently admitted he switches to protein powder — instead of food — when work gets busy.

Other pals pay out the nose for delivery — having take-out for days on end or subscribing to an easy-to-assemble meal kit service that arrives at their door.

My brother-in-law would gladly take a meal pill if such a thing existed.

I hate this approach to food, but I understand where it comes from. It's one part "grind culture" and two parts decision fatigue.

Grind culture is a thing I've long hated and long been a part of. It's the idea that we always have be available, hustling and ready to work. It involves checking your e-mail compulsively, signing up for too many projects, taking on too many jobs and being busy as a badge of honour.

I don't know if fear is the main driver of grind culture, but I do know that the movement itself is transforming how folks see food. There's no joy in it. Food has just become fuel for more work.

Decision fatigue is also shaping the way we view cooking. We make choices all day long at work. It's exhausting, and there's little wonder that the question of, "what should we have for supper?" haunts us.

Asking people to wait until they feel inspired to cook is probably a tad unrealistic, but I'm begging you to consider a day near your oven. If time was not an issue, if feeding others wasn't something you had to worry about — what would you make? What project would you take on?

Fall's almost here, and it's the best time of year for cooking. If you are feeling inspired, here are a few of my favourite long weekend projects.

Overnight oats with berry and damson compote and granola

Overnight oats with granola and damson and blueberry compote is healthy and easy. (Submitted by Andie Bulman)

Breakfast is always tricky. I'm often rushing out the door, but if time allows, I love making a big breakfast bowl with local fruit compote. This recipe has a million ingredients, but don't be intimidated; it comes together quickly.

Overnight oats:

¾ cup of old-fashioned rolled oats

¾ cup of vanilla, almond or soy milk (I prefer almond)

1 tbsp. of natural peanut butter

1 ¼ tbsp. of maple syrup

½ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. cinnamon

Instructions:

In a medium-sized bowl, mix all the ingredients together. Cover and leave to soak overnight in the fridge. I'll give this an occasional stir, but mostly I ignore it.

Granola:

¾ cup of old-fashioned rolled oats

¼ cup pecans, chopped, toasted separately

¼ cup almonds, chopped, toasted separately

⅓ cup of dried cherries

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

1 ½ tbsp. maple syrup (the excellent stuff!)

1 ½ tbsp. of liquid coconut oil

Dash of cardamon (optional, but encouraged)

½ tsp. salt

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 250 F. Spray a baking sheet with vegetable oil. In a large bowl, mix together the dry ingredients. In a smaller bowl, mix your coconut oil and maple syrup. Drizzle it all over the granola. Stir, stir, stir. Spread the granola evenly out on the baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Stir again. Bake for another 15 minutes. I usually toast the nuts separately (as noted in the ingredient list) and mix them in at the end.

Damson and blueberry compote:

1 cup of fresh blueberries

1 cup of fresh damsons (I leave the peels on, but separate the flesh from the pit and discard the pit)

1 ¼ cup white sugar

2 tsp. lemon juice

3 tbsp. water

Instructions:

Combine the damsons, water, sugar and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat for 15 minutes. Stir frequently. Add blueberries and cook for another ten minutes.

Assemble your bowls:

Divide overnight oats into two bowls. Top with granola, vanilla yogurt and a solid scoop of the damson and blueberry compote. I like to drizzle a little more maple syrup on top.

If time allows, Andie Bulman says making a big breakfast bowl with local blueberries makes for a great meal. (Submitted by Alex Wilkie)

Tomato soup with caramelized onions, basil and parmesan

Many folks will claim that tomato soup is better with canned tomatoes, but I don't subscribe to that. Fresh tomatoes roasted in the oven add a depth to the soup that beats canned tomatoes.

Roasted tomatoes:

Ingredients:

3 lbs. of local tomatoes (Roma, heirloom, it's all good), quartered

10 cloves garlic, peeled, smashed

4 tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tsp. dried oregano

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Get your quartered tomatoes and garlic cloves onto the sheet, don't crowd it! Drizzle with the olive oil. Season incredibly generously! Cook for 40 minutes. Set aside.

Caramelized onions:

Ingredients:

1 tsp. olive oil

1 tsp. butter

2 yellow onions

Instructions:

When you caramelize onions, you definitely want the flavour of butter, but butter tends to burn. I used equal parts oil and butter because oil has a higher smoking point. Add your butter and oil to

a pan. Now, add your onions and cook over low, medium heat. 25 minutes! Nice and slow, with an occasional stir. Remove from the pan when they are golden brown and delicious looking.

Remaining soup ingredients:

½ cup basil, fresh

1 ½ cups water

½ cup of parmesan, grated

Making the soup

Take your gorgeous roasted tomatoes and garlic and toss them into your food processor or blender. Add basil, water and caramelized onions. Blend until smooth. Toss back into your soup pot and heat for ten minutes. In the last five, add in your grated parmesan.

Brioche with wild berries

I love a good baking project, and this one hits just right.

Andie Bulman picks berries in Cuckhold's Cove, near Signal Hill in St. John's. (Alex Wilkie)

Brioche dough:

½ cup of whole milk

⅓ cup of sugar

1 tbsp. of dry yeast

3 cups all purpose flour

3 large eggs

½ tsp. salt

1 ½ tsp. cardamom

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ cup room temperature butter, cubed

1 ½ cup berries (I used blueberries and blackberries)

Instructions for the dough:

Pour the milk into the bowl of a stand mixer and whisk in the sugar. Sprinkle the yeast on top and leave for seven minutes. Add one cup of flour, all three eggs, salt, cardamon, and cinnamon. Once those ingredients have been incorporated, slowly add in another 1 ¾ cups of flour. Using the paddle attachment, increase the speed to medium and slowly add in your cubed butter. Mix for about five minutes. The dough should be moist and stretchy.

Toss your berries with the remaining four tablespoons of flour. Slowly mix your floured berries into the dough until they are combined, but haven't burst. Lightly grease a bowl, get your dough into the bowl, cover with plastic wrap or beeswax sheet and let rise in a warm spot for two hours.

Next, get your dough onto a lightly floured counter. Divide it into two pieces using your sharpest knife. With your hands or a rolling pin, get one of those pieces into the shape of a rectangle. Now fold it like you would fold a letter. Roll it out again. Fold it like a letter again. Do the same with the second piece.

Lightly grease two standard loaf pans and put your dough upside down into the pan. Cover with plastic wrap or beeswax. Leave to rise for another two hours.

Brioche crumble:

5 tbsp. of all purpose flour

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. cardamom

2 tbsp. room temperature butter

½ tsp. vanilla

3 tbsp. whipping cream

Almost done! Preheat your oven to 350 F. Stir together the flour, brown sugar, cardamom and cinnamon. Cut the butter and vanilla into the mix.

Once your loaves have finished rising, gently brush them with the whipping cream and sprinkle your crumbs on top! Your loaves will need to cook for 40 minutes. Remove from oven. Now, allow everything to cool for 20 minutes before you dig in!

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador