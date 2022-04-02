Megan Morris is the executive director of the Association for New Canadians in St. John's. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

The Association for New Canadians is preparing for the arrival of temporary residents from Ukraine seeking safety in Newfoundland and Labrador, as Russian forces continue to invade their home country.

Megan Morris, the association's executive director, told CBC News there's a lot of work to be done, but expects Ukrainians to start arriving by early May — outside of those who have already made it to the province under the federal Family Reunification Program.

"We don't know how many people will be coming, but we're looking at all our service offerings. We're talking to partners, stakeholders, the business community, to see how we can assist," Morris said.

"Some of that is unfolding over the next couple of weeks and I think we're going to get a better sense of these things when we find out who's coming and what they may need."

Morris said the federal government has also recently agreed to expand supports for Ukrainians to offer the same services available to permanent residents, like language training, orientation and employment assistance.

Newfoundland and Labrador, meanwhile, has a team on the ground in Warsaw, Poland, where millions of Ukrainians have fled to escape the conflict.

The team of four includes representatives and immigration officers from the province's Department of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills, which is also getting support from the Canadian embassy in Warsaw. The team has been in Poland for two weeks.

Allison Day and Sonia Parker make up half of the team in Poland.

On Friday, they told CBC News interest in Newfoundland and Labrador is starting to build significantly since the province announced additional help in the form of health coverage and the provincial prescription drug plan.

Members of Newfoundland and Labrador's team sent to offer support to Ukrainian refugees arrived in Poland last week. From left: Darek Nakonieczny, Sonia Parker, Allison Day and Iwona Nakonieczny. (Submitted by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

"It is definitely a safety net for people that will be making the move, even if they don't need health-care services right away," said Day.

"Over time, we would expect that, yeah, everyone would need those services."

Provincial help

Health Minister John Haggie told CBC News the province will continue to provide support to Ukrainians until it's no longer needed.

Haggie said it's about stepping up as "good international citizens."

"These individuals who come over on these special visa programs will be welcome here and we will look after them as long as they need it," said Haggie.

"As long as they have these visas, we will maintain MCP and [Newfoundland and Labrador Prescription Drug Program] coverage."

Ukrainians under this criteria will have to confirm every six months that they are still a resident in the province.

Further, Haggie has also written the provincial Health Regulators Network regarding the potential that some of the Ukrainians coming to the province may be health-care professionals who wish to continue their careers after settling in Canada.

Haggie said he has asked various health-care unions to consider how they may be able to assist Ukrainians by helping them obtain licences to practice in their chosen field.

As for the ANC, Morris said it's been a busy few months since helping in the effort to bring over 100 Afghan refugees to the province in October, but the organization is ready to chip in again.

"We've absolutely done it before. We've been doing this for years," she said.

"This is how it goes. When something has to happen quickly we ramp up and we respond."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador