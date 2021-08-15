Association of New Canadians working to create welcoming space for LGBTQ refugees in N.L.

Suzy Haghighi, director of settlement services with the Association of New Canadians, says the group is launching Project Rainbow to help create a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ immigrants and refugees. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

A new project launched by the Association of New Canadians (ANC) is working to create a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ immigrants and refugees coming into Newfoundland and Labrador.

The ANC's provincial chapter is working in partnership with the Rainbow Refugees Association of Nova Scotia to create Project Rainbow, which will develop training for staff and orientation sessions for those arriving in the province.

"Learning about the services and supports that are available, whether they are LGBTQ-plus identifying or if they are family, friends or allies," Suzy Haghighi, the ANC's director of settlement services, said Sunday.

The group is also hoping to sponsor five LGBTQ immigrants into the province, with the goal of fundraising $20,000 per person. Efforts took place in St. John's on Sunday, with money made from the Global Eats food truck and pop-up haircuts from Seahorse Salon going to the project.

"It would pay for their rent, food, all the basics of life," Haghighi said.

She said immigrants who will be sponsored by the program are picked by the United Nations, and have made asylum claims based on persecution due to gender identity or expression. The group wanted to get involved, Haghighi said, after hearing of the disproportionate impact that the pandemic was having on LGBTQ people in refugee camps.

"They were specifically being targeted, and some of the pandemic rules and regulations were being used to further target and discriminate against them," she said.

"I'm really hoping … that they will come here and find a really welcoming community. What we're hoping is to really build together a welcoming, supporting space for them."

A pop-up salon put off by Seahorse Salon is raising funds to help the ANC sponsor five LGBTQ refugees. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

Jody Lear works with the salon, and said all appointment slots for the day were sold out and the walk-in slots were all taken.

"It's really nice to take a break out of your normal work day, and do something … that's for a really good cause," she said.

"We have a lot of people helping us out, which is really amazing."

More information on the project can be found at the ANC-NL website.