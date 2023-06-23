English 101: ANC language school unlocks new doors for newcomers in N.L.

Visitors take a moment to appreciate the stories unveiled through the pictures at the ANC photo exhibition in St. John's. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Every year, as the calendar pages turn, individuals from different corners of the world gather in Newfoundland and Labrador. Each carries a unique story, and a shared dream of a new home.

Guiding these newcomers along their journey is Leo Etchegary, the director of the Association for New Canadians (ANC) language services.

"Some of them start with little or no English when they first come to us," Etchegary said, with a note of pride in his voice. "But in several months, they communicate with us. It's quite amazing how quickly that happens."

Among these learners is Mary Kisinger. When Kisinger first set foot in Canada from Congo in December 2018, she couldn't understand the language.

But today, her voice rings out loud and clear.

"Now I speak English … because [of] my teacher," Kisinger told CBC News.

Douglas MacKay, Kisinger's teacher, is a senior program facilitator and literacy instructor at the ANC.

He said teaching these students goes beyond the English language. It's about understanding the local culture and preparing them to blend into Canadian society.

This photo of Mary Kisinger (right) and her peers embarking on a puffin and whale tour hangs in the exhibit. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"Some of these people have had absolutely no formal education," said MacKay. "Our job as an instructor is to get them to learn the basics."

The ANC language school, which has been running for over four decades, has been the beacon for hundreds of students in their search of better opportunities and a safe place. The school is currently supporting 470 students.

MacKay also appreciates the unique set of challenges and advantages that older learners bring to the table.

"There are a lot of older individuals among our learners. They bring a lot of wisdom and life experience with them," MacKay said. "Our teachers try to incorporate that into the learning process."

Lesya Danchyshyn, a Ukrainian psychologist, says there are linguistic barriers as a newcomer to Canada. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Lesya Danchyshyn, a Ukrainian psychologist who fled her country with her daughters during Russia's invasion 11 months ago, is one of these students.

She voices the importance of language, not only for everyday interactions, but also for her professional progression.

"In normal life, I'm okay. People here are friendly; they understand me." said Danchyshyn. "But for my career, it's very important to speak English to study my environment and people."

Photo exhibit

To illustrate these transformative journeys and develop intercultural understanding, the ANC has launched 'A Day in the Life of a Newcomer to Canada', a photo exhibition showcasing 60 photos taken by their clients.

The photos hang in St. John's city hall and capture slices of the newcomers' lives, whether that be studying at school, hanging out with friends or cooking at home.

The exhibition is closed on weekends. It opens again on Monday and will run until 4:30 p.m on Friday.

With plans to host this exhibition annually in partnership with the City of St. John's, Etchegary anticipates celebrating more newcomers each year.

"Bringing newcomers to Canada is a very positive experience for the newcomers and for ourselves," Etchegary said.

"They enrich our lives; they bring economic opportunities."

