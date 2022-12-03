Association for New Canadians kicks off holiday toy drive for newcomers

The Association for New Canadians is collecting toys for newcomers until Dec. 13. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

The Association for New Canadians held its first-ever holiday toy drive Saturday to help newcomers get a taste of a Newfoundland and Labrador Christmas with some gifts to put under the tree.

The ANC took toy donations at their English as a Second Language Training Centre in St. John's, with the goal of collecting 700 new toys for children and families establishing roots in the area.

Newfoundland and Labrador has welcomed more than 1,000 people to the province in the last six months, according to the association, many of whom are Ukrainians fleeing from Russia's invasion of the country.

"Newcomers from all around the world are spending their very first holiday season here, and we're excited to be able to provide them with some of the magic of Christmas," said Rachel West, a member of the ANC's Ukrainian Support Team.

West said she's learned a lot about what Christmas is like in Ukraine — and how low-key of an event it is.

She said most Ukrainians she's spoken to tend to focus more celebration on New Year's as opposed to Christmas, with some holiday celebrations continuing into early January. Christmas in Ukraine can either be celebrated on Dec. 25 or Jan. 7 as a result of different calendars used by the Orthodox and Greek Catholic churches within Ukraine.

Rachel West works on the Ukrainian Support Team with the Association of New Canadians. She says the Christmas season will be a new experience for many newcomers to Newfoundland and Labrador. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

"This potentially for some people isn't just their first Christmas in Canada, but it could be their first Christmas season. So we're spreading our culture as well here and sharing with them, and then in return we're learning about how they normally spend their Christmas season or their holiday seasons," West said.

Members of the under-13 boys St. John's Caps hockey team were among the first to donate toys. The team held a toy drive at their game on Wednesday to collect toys for newcomers.

"People need to have Christmas, they need to have Christmas presents. Like, it's probably the best holiday of the year," hockey player Liam Genge said.

Members of the U13 Boys St. John's Caps minor hockey team held their own toy drive to donate to the association's toy drive earlier this week. From left: Cameron Gelasco, Liam Walsh, Gregory Shugarue, Liam Genge, Ryan Drover and Cole Rumsey. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Karen and Ken Johnson of St. John's also arrived with large bags of toys and clothing to donate to newcomers.

"Being away from their homes, it's got to be difficult," Karen Johnson said. "So whatever we can do to help, it's good."

The association will be collecting toys until Dec. 13 with drop-off points set up at Cal LeGrow Insurance and the Conservation Corps in St. John's.

West said the team is looking for presents for children of all ages, with a particular interest in gifts for teenagers. Gift cards are also being accepted.